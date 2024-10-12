The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has granted Lagos a three-year operational license for the Blue Line and a six-month temporary license for the Red Line.

The licenses were officially handed over on Friday by NRC’s Managing Director, Fidet Okhiria, to Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), on behalf of the Lagos State Government.

LAMATA announced this in a statement on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, stating,

“A significant milestone in Nigerian railway transportation has been recorded by the Lagos State Government as the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) issued operational licences for Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue and Red Lines,” the statement read in part.

It added, “The NRC granted a three-year operational license for the Blue Line and a temporary six-month license for the Red Line.“

The statement noted that the licenses were issued following nearly three years of assessment of the Blue Line’s infrastructure and operations, along with testing the pre-operational capacity of the Red Line.

The approval for the Red Line comes just days before passenger operations are set to commence on its 27-kilometer first phase, from Oyingbo to Agbado, on October 15, with permanent approval pending further assessments.

Okhiria, in the statement, praised LAMATA’s efforts in securing the licenses, expressing confidence in their success and noting that this marks the first time another entity will operate trains in Nigeria.

What you should know

The Lagos Strategic Transport Master Plan focuses on developing a robust metro rail system, with six Light Rail Transit (LRT) lines forming the backbone of the city’s modern, sustainable, and efficient transit solutions.

The Blue Line, a 27km rail line, is a key part of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) system. Its first phase, covering 13km from Marina to Mile 2, was completed in 2023 and began commercial operations in September, having transported around 2 million passengers since then.

Powered by its own dedicated power plant, the Blue Line is positioned to significantly enhance mobility across Lagos.

The Red Line, a 37km project, connects Agbado in Ogun State to Oyingbo, Lagos. Its first phase spans 27km and features eight strategically located stations: Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, and Oyingbo, enhancing connectivity across Lagos and into Ogun State. Passenger operations on the first phase are scheduled to commence on Tuesday, October 15.

Other proposed rail lines under the master plan include the 68km Green Line (from Lekki Free Trade Zone to Marina), the 85.7km Purple Line (from Redemption Camp to Ojo), the 48km Orange Line (from Ikeja CBD to Agbowa), and the Yellow Line.

In August, LAMATA announced that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) had conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Blue Line, a crucial step in securing the 3-year operational license for the electric rail system.

However, some Nigerians raised concerns over the NRC’s dual role as both regulator and player in the industry.