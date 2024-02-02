Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has procured additional rolling stock for the Blue Line and Red Line rail operations.

These extra rolling stocks, anticipated to arrive in Lagos from China before the end of this year, are to provide further relief to millions of Lagos residents.

The Lagos State team, in collaboration with its partners, successfully negotiated an agreement for the additional rolling stocks, ensuring their delivery before the end of 2024.

The timeframe contrasts with the typical two-year period required for the construction company to manufacture the coaches.

At the meeting between Lagos State officials and the President and management of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) in Beijing, China, Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s commitment to completing the second phase of the Blue Line rail project.

He also affirmed the government’s dedication to commencing the commercial operations of the Red Line rail project.

He said, “We have made requests for additional rolling stocks for Red Line and Blue Line. That conversation is ongoing. We have started making payments and hope that because of our commitment, we will get those rolling stocks before the end of the year.”

“With the new rolling stocks, we will have a more predictable journey time; the commuters and passengers would be more committed, and we will see an improvement in the quality of lives and reduction of traffic gridlocks in the city,”

What you should know

Earlier on, Nairametrics reported the statement from the Governor Sanwo-Olu where he assured residents of the state that the Red line from Agbado to Otto is completed and ready for inauguration in a matter of weeks.

The Governor also mentioned that President Bola Tinubu will be present at the occasion heralding the launch of the Red Line Rail for commercial operations.