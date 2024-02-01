The Governor of Lagos State has assured that the Red Line Rail Project, covering the distance from Agbado to Otto, will be commissioned in a matter of weeks.

Sanwo-Olu, who made this statement on Thursday during a meeting with the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation in Beijing, China, said the rail system will provide more relief for commuters in Lagos.

According to him, the accomplishment stands as a testament to his administration’s commitment to improve transportation for the millions of residents in Lagos.

He said,

“I am delighted to announce that the Red Line Rail project covering Agbado to Otto is ready for commissioning. With its inauguration just weeks away, we are set to provide more relief for commuters

“This significant milestone is a testament to our commitment to enhancing transportation for millions of Lagos residents.

“During a productive meeting with the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation in Beijing, we reiterated our dedication to completing the Blue Line Rail project’s second phase. This trip was important to meet with the leadership and finalise our plans for an integrated system that will work for Lagosians as we commit them to a long term partnership.”

Sanwo-Olu, who departed from Lagos to China on Tuesday, said the trip also created an avenue for his government to discuss the commencement of 4th Mainland Bridge, adding that the project will begin shortly.

“Our promise to over twenty-two million Lagosians is fast becoming a reality. The traffic and transportation challenges will soon be history as we move forward. We also had discussions pertaining to the 4 th Mainland Bridge and it is certain that this project will begin shortly.”

The governor also mentioned that President Bola Tinubu will be present at the occasion heralding the launch of the Red Line Rail for commercial operations.

What you should know

The Lagos Blue and Red Line Rail project is a multimodal transportation system that transmit commuters within the state.

The Blue Line rail project of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit being constructed by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) 27-kilometre rail route designed to run from Okokomaiko eastwards to Mile 2 and then proceed to Marina via Ijora.

The 13km of Phase One of the Blue Line rail project is fully ready for operation with five stations, which are Marina, National Theatre, Orile, Suru-Alaba, and Mile 2. The Phase Two of the project is from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

On the other hand, The Red Line is a 37km rail route proposed to run from Agbado to Marina with 13 stations at Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, MMIA International, (domestic), Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, Ebute Metta, Iddo, Ebute Ero, and Marina.

The Blue Line opened on September 4, 2023.

According to governor Sanwo-Olu, the commissioning of the Red Line Rail Project will be ready in a matter of weeks.