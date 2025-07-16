The hit reality television show Big Brother Naija will return to screens later this month for its landmark tenth season, promising its most ambitious edition yet, with a record-breaking grand prize of N150 million.

MultiChoice Group, the producers of the franchise, unveiled details of the new season at a press briefing held on Wednesday in Lagos. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of General Entertainment at MultiChoice, described the upcoming edition as a milestone moment in the show’s decade-long history.

“This is more than a television show. “It’s a cultural phenomenon that has redefined the landscape of African entertainment,” Tejumola said.

The season premiere will unfold over two nights, Saturday, July 26, and Sunday, July 27, with long-time host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returning to guide audiences through what is expected to be 10 weeks of high-stakes drama, alliances, rivalries, and spectacle. The grand finale is scheduled for October 5.

While the official theme of Season 10 remains under wraps until premiere night, MultiChoice hinted at a revamped format with a “fresh wave of excitement” designed to appeal to a broader audience and push the boundaries of local reality television.

What you should know

In what is now tradition, this year’s cast was chosen following a nationwide audition that drew thousands of hopefuls. Registration opened from May 3 to May 7, followed by physical auditions held in Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu between May 16 and May 18. Producers said the process was aimed at curating a cast of “engaging and dynamic personalities” that reflect Nigeria’s cultural diversity and creative energy.

Tejumola emphasized the show’s broader impact, noting how it has become a launchpad for emerging talent across the entertainment and influencer industries.

“Big Brother Naija has given voice to a new generation of creatives. “It’s homegrown entertainment done at scale, with intention and ambition,” she said.

The new N150 million prize marks a significant 50% jump from last season’s N100 million reward. That season, Big Brother Naija: All Stars brought back some of the franchise’s most memorable former housemates in a high-stakes, nostalgia-fueled edition that captured massive audiences across Africa.

The All Stars format was praised for its drama-heavy storytelling and elevated production values, setting a high bar for what’s next.

As the countdown begins, anticipation for the new season is building rapidly. With a record-breaking prize, revamped production, and a decade of influence behind it, Big Brother Naija Season 10 is poised to once again redefine reality television in Africa and keep millions of viewers glued to their screens.