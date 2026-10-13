Formula 1 returns to Africa after 33 years with 10-year Rwanda Grand Prix deal

Formula 1 has announced a 10-year agreement to return to Africa, with Rwanda selected to host the African Grand Prix from the early 2030s.

Formula 1 has announced a 10-year agreement to return to Africa, with Rwanda selected to host the African Grand Prix from the early 2030s.

The agreement, announced on Tuesday, October 13, marks the championship’s return to the continent for the first time since 1993, when the South African Grand Prix was held at the Kyalami Circuit.

According to an official statement by Formula 1, the new race will be staged at a purpose-built circuit in Bugesera, Rwanda, as part of a broader investment programme covering sports, tourism, infrastructure and commercial development.

The project, led by the Rwanda Development Board, is expected to position the East African country as a major destination for international motorsport while attracting investment and creating employment opportunities.

The championship will operate under a long-term partnership with the Rwandan government, with Visit Rwanda serving as the presenting partner.

Formula 1 highlights Africa’s importance

Formula 1 President and Chief Executive Officer Stefano Domenicali described the agreement as a landmark moment for the championship, highlighting Africa’s importance to the sport’s global expansion strategy.

“Today is a landmark moment for Formula 1,” Domenicali said.

He added that the partnership would deliver long-term economic benefits through tourism, investment, skills development and local business growth.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame welcomed the agreement, describing it as an important milestone for Africa and the country’s economic development ambitions.

“Today belongs to Africa. For more than three decades, the world’s premier motorsport championship has raced without this continent, and that changes with this agreement,” Kagame said.

He noted that the proposed circuit in Bugesera, alongside the new international airport, would create employment opportunities, attract tourists and support business development.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem also welcomed the development, describing Formula 1’s return to Africa as a historic moment for international motorsport.

He said the FIA would collaborate with Formula 1 and its partners to ensure the new circuit meets the highest international standards while supporting talent development and expanding motorsport opportunities across the continent.

Formula 1 fans in Africa

The proposed circuit will be located approximately 40 kilometres south of Kigali, adjacent to the new Kigali International Airport.

The facility will be developed to FIA Grade 1 standards, the highest classification required to host Formula 1 races.

Construction is expected to be completed in the early 2030s, although an official inaugural race date has not been announced.

Formula 1 estimates that Africa has more than 100 million fans, representing a significant opportunity for audience expansion and commercial growth.

Nearly 60% of Formula 1 fans in key Sub-Saharan African markets are below 35 years old, highlighting the continent’s youthful audience.

Beyond motorsport, the proposed facility will accommodate international events, conferences and entertainment activities throughout the year.

The development is expected to generate economic activity across hospitality, aviation, tourism and related service industries.

Rwanda expands sports tourism investments

Rwanda’s selection as host of the African Grand Prix builds on the country’s growing investment in sports tourism, hospitality and international business events.

The East African country has increasingly positioned itself as a destination for high-profile gatherings, hosting events such as the Basketball Africa League, the 2023 FIFA Congress and the 2024 FIA General Assemblies.

According to the International Congress and Convention Association’s 2023 rankings, Rwanda emerged as Africa’s second-leading destination for international business meetings, behind South Africa, reflecting its growing presence in the global meetings and events industry.

The country has also attracted international luxury hospitality operators, including One&Only and Singita, whose investments have strengthened Rwanda’s position in Africa’s premium tourism market.

In November 2023, President Paul Kagame announced visa-free entry for all African nationals, a policy aimed at boosting tourism and facilitating intra-African travel.