The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has entered into a strategic partnership with Nairametrics, Nigeria’s leading business intelligence and analytics platform, to launch a comprehensive system for tracking and publishing data on business deals, investment inflows, and development finance activities, all aimed at promoting investment in the country.

This was disclosed in a joint statement released on Wednesday by the two organizations.

According to the statement, the partnership is aimed at enhancing transparency, promoting investor confidence, and showcasing Nigeria’s capacity to attract high-value investments that support inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

It also aligns with NIPC’s mandate to coordinate and facilitate investments into the Nigerian economy.

Expected deliverables

At the heart of the collaboration is the creation of a quarterly DealBook, which will highlight publicly announced investments in Nigeria.

The DealBook will be featured in national newspapers and amplified across social media, helping to shine a spotlight on deals across sectors—from FDI and development finance to private equity and public-private partnerships (PPPs).

The partnership will also deliver:

Quarterly investment reports, offering deep-dive analytics into capital flow trends;

Interactive digital dashboards, enabling real-time access to investment data;

Investor seminars and capital inflow fairs, fostering engagement between the public and private sectors.

Nairametrics will bring its strong data and media capabilities to the table, helping NIPC bridge the information gap between government, investors, and the broader public.

More insights

The statement noted that inclusion in the DealBook is based on publicly available information and ongoing engagements with project promoters and does not constitute government confirmation or endorsement of any investment.

Project promoters are encouraged to engage proactively with NIPC and Nairametrics to ensure their projects are accurately represented.

“To maintain the integrity of the DealBook, any item that does not receive an update, such as confirmation of capital inflow, signing of an MoU, commencement of implementation, or other material developments, after two consecutive publications will be delisted and classified as non-credible for future tracking purposes,” the statement read in part.

It noted that this approach is designed to promote voluntary disclosure, enhance data accuracy, and reinforce the credibility of Nigeria’s investment tracking framework.

Businesses, development finance institutions (DFIs), investment firms, and other stakeholders are encouraged to submit deal signals and updates via the dedicated emails: investmentsignals@nipc.gov.ng and dealsignals@nairametrics.com

Why this matters

Reliable investment data has long been a challenge in Nigeria, often plagued by inconsistencies and a lack of follow-through.