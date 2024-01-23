The Lagos State Government has said that it provided financial aid to 545 indigent Lagosians in three months through its Financial Assistance Programme.

The Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Political, Legislative, and Civic Engagement, Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen, revealed this during a press briefing on the state’s social intervention program.

Tajudeen highlighted the government’s unwavering commitment to assisting vulnerable citizens through commendable initiatives, as indicated in an official statement on the Lagos State website.

He stated:

“Sanwo-Olu Cares, Sanwo-Olu Listens are part of the dividends of good governance that Mr. Governor promised Lagosians and he is ever ready to assent to the various requests. We have already received more letters for Financial Assistance and very soon, with the approval of Mr. Governor, it will be given out.”

He added that the goal is to ease financial burdens and offer essential relief, ultimately enhancing the recipients’ and their families’ quality of life.

More Insights

Addressing another social intervention initiative undertaken by the Office, the Special Adviser highlighted the Mother, Infant & Child Development (MICHD) Programme, designed specifically for selected pregnant indigent mothers across various Local Government Areas (LGA) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) Public Health Centres (PHC).

He elaborated on how these pregnant mothers receive ongoing monitoring, essential nutrient-rich food items for the proper development of both mother and child and access to top-tier healthcare services.

Discussing additional activities of the Office, Tajudeen emphasized its responsibility and responsiveness to the needs of people in grassroots communities.

He emphasized its role as a crucial link between grassroots communities and the government, citing the development of the Citizens Gate 2.0 Platform—a comprehensive platform for engaging with the government.

In addition, Tajudeen asserted that the Office is also tasked with bridging gaps between the legislative and executive arms of the government, fostering synergy for the advancement of Greater Lagos Rising.