Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has pledged to provide health palliatives for residents by subsidizing drugs to enhance their well-being.

The announcement was made during the 2023 Community Day Celebration in Ikeja, with the theme: “Community Engagement, A Veritable Tool for Infrastructural Development in Rural Communities.”

Sanwo-Olu assured the public that the health palliatives, set to be rolled out by his administration, would alleviate the impact of soaring drug prices due to the economic challenges in the country.

What He Said

Acknowledging the rising cost of pharmaceutical drugs, the governor revealed that the state government would extend subventions to citizens for medical products, similar to measures implemented in the transportation sector and food distributions.

“We are not going to leave you in various communities; we will continue to provide amenities for all of you in the rural areas. We are going to reach out to all the nooks and crannies of the state.”

Highlighting previous initiatives such as the reduction in transport fares and the distribution of food palliatives, he emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing the increasing cost of drugs. He described the move as a responsive and responsible approach to supporting the well-being of the residents.

Dr. Nurudeen Agbaje, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Rural Development, echoed the alignment of the event’s theme with the state’s developmental agenda. He commended Community Development Associations (CDAs) for their support and self-help projects, which complement government efforts in delivering dividends of democracy to residents.

Alhaji Azeez Amusat, Chairman of the Community Development Advisory Council, called for the review of the state’s CDA constitution and appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu to construct a Community House as the state secretariat for all CDAs activities.