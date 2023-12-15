The Lagos State Government announced on Thursday that it spent a cumulative amount of N4.2 billion within four years to settle the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) fees for students.

Sanwo-Olu made this remark in Ikeja during the Ministerial Session of the 67th National Council on Education (NCE) meeting.

The session focused on “Addressing the Challenges of Policy Implementation: A Panacea for the Achievement of Education 2030 Agenda.”

The Commissioner for Primary and Basic Education, Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun, representing the governor, affirmed that the government has consistently met its commitment by ensuring the payment of WAEC fees for all SS3 students in public schools.

He said the payment of the examination fee was a policy which commenced in 2000 when President Bola Tinubu was the Lagos State Governor.

He claimed that the intervention began with a sum of N200 million in 2000, evolving into an annual financial commitment exceeding N1 billion.

”In the last four years, we have paid over N4.2 billion to keep our promise of full payment of West African Senior School Certificate Examination fees for our public school students, to ensure no student is left behind in the secondary school level of education,” he said.

Free Education Compulsory in Lagos

Furthermore, Sanwo-Olu underscored the government’s dedication to providing inclusive education, ensuring accessibility regardless of gender or capability.

According to him, the government’s introduction of free education at the primary and secondary levels was facilitated by the enactment of the Lagos Compulsory Free Universal Basic Education Law in 2005.

He mentioned that this approach has been effective, leading to a continual rise in the enrollment of children in those educational levels.

The sector, according to Sanwo-Olu, has been witnessing a continuous rise in the establishment of schools in the developing/rural areas of the state.

He said with the government’s approval, a total of six secondary schools were established between January and November, to encourage easy access to secondary education.

The governor said the adults were not left behind as 21 new adult literacy centres were added to the existing ones.

”We equally established two new universities, the Lagos State University of Education and the Lagos State University of Technology. All these efforts are geared towards expanding the choices of our teeming children and adolescent population.

”These aforementioned policies have attracted many pupils and students from all over the country. All the states in Nigeria are represented in all our public school students’ registers.

”Through our Project Zero Programme, we have reduced the rate of out-of-school children by reabsorbing a total of 11,957 pupils back to school and providing them with uniforms.

”There is no gainsaying that a nation’s socio-economic development rests squarely on the quality of education given to her children.

”This august body must therefore ensure appropriate strategies and policies are put forward for effective and efficient policy implementation throughout the federation,” he said.

More Insights

In addition, the governor emphasized that his administration, committed to responsiveness, has invested in digital devices.

This move aligns with the agenda to seamlessly integrate education and technology, aiming to elevate the educational system to global standards.

Aiming to enhance the educational landscape in primary and secondary schools, the government has inaugurated 1,449 projects, encompassing 1,036 schools spread across all 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs.

The governor detailed a comprehensive set of projects that span the construction, renovation, and rehabilitation of dilapidated public schools.

Additionally, the supply of composite units of furniture to schools features prominently among the various infrastructure initiatives highlighted.