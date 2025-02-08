The Federal Government says it is working to transition one million households from firewood-based cooking to clean and sustainable energy solutions.

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, announced this on Friday during a citizen’s engagement news conference in Abuja, in commemoration of her 100 days in office.

She stated that the initiative is part of efforts to promote gender-responsive climate action.

She stated that women are at the forefront of climate change impacts and are actively ensuring their voices, solutions, and leadership are included in climate adaptation and mitigation strategies.

According to her, Nigeria’s participation at COP29 in Azerbaijan provided a platform to engage with the international community on gender-responsive climate action.

“In this regard, we are working to transition one million households from firewood-based cooking to clean and sustainable energy solutions,” she said.

Economic empowerment for women

Sulaiman-Ibrahim stated that the ministry aims to economically empower 10 million women by 2027, ensuring their active participation in Nigeria’s economic transformation.

She emphasized that this initiative is part of broader strategies to drive impactful reforms that uplift, protect, and empower women, girls, and vulnerable populations.

“This aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s vision of a $1 trillion economy, where women are key contributors to national productivity,” the minister said.

Implementation of women-centric initiatives

Sulaiman-Ibrahim stated that steps have been taken to implement the World Bank-supported ‘Nigeria for Women Scale-Up Project,’ which aims to benefit 4.5 million women across the 36 states and the FCT.

She explained that the initiative would equip women with financial literacy, business development skills, and cooperative structures to help them build sustainable enterprises and contribute to economic growth.

She said that through the MOWA-SARA Accelerated Skills Acquisition Programme in collaboration with WEMA Bank, 500,000 women would be trained in vocational skills, business entrepreneurship, and financial inclusion, among others.

“The first phase of the programme is currently underway in Kano State with 2,500 women being trained at the Ministry of Women Affairs Centre in Dederi and the Kano Hospitality & Tourism Institute in Gyadi-Gyadi.

“Also, to further strengthen access to finance, the ministry is working on setting up a National Microfinance Framework for Women Entrepreneurs.

“This initiative aims to bridge the financing gap for women, ensuring they have affordable credit, investment opportunities, and gender-responsive financial services.

“This will help them to grow their businesses and contribute more effectively to national development,” the minister said.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim stated that a food intervention program has been launched to support women and vulnerable groups, providing financial empowerment amid ongoing economic hardships.

“By providing direct food assistance and supporting women-led agricultural initiatives, we are ensuring that no woman or child is left behind in our collective journey toward prosperity,” she said.

More insights

Additionally, the ministry has introduced a nationwide campaign to distribute menstrual hygiene kits to 10,000 young girls, helping them stay in school and maintain their dignity while addressing period poverty.

“My first 100 days in office have been marked by bold decisions, strategic partnerships and measurable impact.

“However, the work ahead is even greater, and our commitment to transforming the lives of women and children remains resolute,” she emphasized.

The Minister of State for Education, Dr. Suwaiba Sa’id-Ahmad, emphasized the need for women to seize available opportunities to empower themselves and contribute to national development.

She commended the Minister of Women Affairs for making significant progress in addressing the aspirations of Nigerian women within just 100 days in office.

“We have many girls who have not had the opportunity to attend school for various reasons, so we aim to increase access to education by reaching communities that currently lack it,” Sa’id-Ahmad said.

Early marriages, teenage pregnancy, and emotional intelligence remain key challenges affecting the girl-child. Sa’id-Ahmad expressed confidence in the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, acknowledging her passion and commitment to addressing these issues effectively.