The Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced the immigration goals for permanent residents over the next three years.

This includes a reduction in the number of new permanent residents and sets targets for temporary residents for the first time in Canada.

The new plan sets a target of 395,000 permanent residents for 2025, which will decrease to 380,000 in 2026 and 365,000 in 2027.

This marks a significant reduction from the previous target of 485,000 for 2024, Immigration News Canada(INC) reports.

Permanent Resident targets

The announced targets include details by category. For 2025, Canada plans to admit 395,000 permanent residents, with a low estimate of 367,000 and a high estimate of 436,000.

For the following years, the targets are 380,000 (low: 352,000; high: 416,000) for 2026 and 365,000 (low: 338,000; high: 401,000) for 2027.

“By adjusting our targets, we aim to better manage our immigration system and address current challenges,” said Minister of Immigration. The plan includes various categories such as economic immigration, family reunification, and refugees.

Temporary Resident Targets

For the first time, Canada has introduced annual targets for temporary residents. The overall arrival target for 2025 is set at 673,650, with projections for 516,600 in 2026 and 543,600 in 2027. Within these figures, worker categories account for a significant portion, with 367,750 expected in 2025.

“Temporary residents play a crucial role in our economy, and we want to ensure we have the right balance moving forward,” the Minister added.

Changes from Previous Plans

The previous immigration levels plan aimed to welcome 485,000 new permanent residents in 2024 and maintain 500,000 annually in the following years.

The new plan reflects a shift in strategy, anticipating a reduction of 90,000 permanent residents in 2025 compared to the previous target.

The adjustments, as stated, were necessary to reflect the current situation and future needs.

Implications of the New Plan

The new immigration levels plan will have implications for various sectors in Canada.

Employers in key industries may face challenges in hiring as the number of newcomers decreases. Families seeking reunification may also experience longer wait times.

Miller emphasized the importance of these changes. “We must ensure our immigration system is sustainable while still supporting economic growth,” he stated.

The immigration levels plan for 2025-2027 gives a clear direction for Canada’s immigration policy, balancing the need for newcomers with the realities of current economic conditions. With targets now established for both permanent and temporary residents, the government aims to navigate the complexities of immigration in the coming years.

Hence, as the IRCC reviews these plans annually, adjustments may be made based on changing circumstances, ensuring that Canada remains a welcoming place for those seeking to build a future in the country.