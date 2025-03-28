Aero Contractors has paid a sanction fee imposed by the Consumer Protection Department of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), becoming the first Nigerian airline to comply with such a penalty for consumer protection violations.

The announcement was made in a statement posted on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the NCAA on Friday.

This payment underscores regulators’ ongoing efforts to enforce compliance within Nigeria’s aviation industry.

According to the statement, this marks the first time the Consumer Protection Department has successfully recovered costs for the NCAA through sanctions.

“Aero Contractors has remitted the sanction fee imposed by the NCAA’s Consumer Protection Department, becoming the first airline to face and pay sanctions for consumer protection-related violations. This milestone marks the first time the department has recovered costs for the NCAA,” the statement read in part.

In a related post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Michael Achimugu, the Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection at the NCAA, highlighted that the payment marked two major milestones: the first sanction imposed on an airline for consumer protection violations and the department’s first successful cost recovery in its history. This, he noted, reflects significant progress in enforcing accountability within the aviation sector.

Achimugu described the recovery, though modest, as a pivotal step toward fostering compliance and accountability in Nigeria’s aviation industry. He emphasized its importance in reducing flight disruptions and protecting air travelers’ rights.

More insights

In his post, Achimugu highlighted that the sanction fee reflects the NCAA’s intensified efforts to address flight disruptions and uphold air travelers’ rights, as stipulated in Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023.

He clarified that the sanctions are not punitive but are aimed at enforcing compliance and minimizing operational disruptions within the aviation sector.

Achimugu commended Aero Contractors for addressing the issues that led to the infraction and for making significant progress in resolving the backlog of refunds and compensations owed to passengers.

He described this milestone as a testament to his team’s dedication to consumer protection and the trust placed in them by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The NCAA urged other airlines to follow Aero Contractors’ example by complying with consumer protection regulations. It also reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding stakeholders’ rights while ensuring operators adhere strictly to regulatory standards.

The authority emphasized that these measures are essential for fostering accountability, building trust in Nigeria’s aviation industry, improving the passenger experience, and enhancing the sector’s global reputation.