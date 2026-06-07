Nigeria airlines recorded Africa’s fastest domestic seat capacity growth in June 2026, rising 21.7% year-on-year.

This is according to OAG data on the African aviation market for June 2026, based on scheduled flight capacity across carriers operating within the region for the month.

Across Africa’s Top 10 aviation markets, Nigeria also posted the fastest overall capacity growth at 21.3% year-on-year, largely driven by strong expansion in domestic seat capacity.

What the data is saying

Nigeria’s aviation market showed strong expansion in both domestic and total capacity, with domestic routes driving most of the growth.

Domestic capacity rose to 730,216 seats, making Nigeria Africa’s second-largest domestic market after South Africa.

Domestic seats grew 21.7% year-on-year, the fastest growth rate in Africa, adding about 130,200 seats.

Total airline capacity stood at 1,013,999 seats, up 21.3% year-on-year, the fastest growth among the Top 10 African markets.

Egypt remained Africa’s largest aviation market with 2.7 million seats in June 2026, up 1.7% year-on-year.

South Africa led domestic scale with 1.5 million seats, while overall African capacity rose 3.2% to 23.4 million seats.

More insights

Nigeria’s growth story in June reflects a clear domestic-led expansion, with airlines deploying more capacity on high-demand local routes. This suggests rising passenger demand within the country’s internal air travel network.

However, despite the strong growth rates, Nigeria still operates from a smaller base compared to Egypt and South Africa, which remain dominant in total market size. Egypt’s steady 1.7% growth also reflects a more mature but stable aviation market.

Across Africa, aviation performance remains uneven, with some markets expanding while others contract, reflecting differing economic and operational conditions.

Expert views

In a chat with Nairametrics, Shiekuma Gemade, Chief Operating Officer at Aircraft Finance Germany, said Nigeria’s strong aviation performance is linked to gradual improvements in aircraft leasing conditions and ongoing regulatory reforms, although he noted that the full impact would take time to reflect in fleet expansion.

He explained that Nigeria’s exit from the Aviation Working Group watchlist and the improvement in its Cape Town Convention compliance score have strengthened the country’s credibility in global aircraft leasing markets.

He noted that:

Regulatory reforms have improved creditor protection in Nigeria’s aviation sector

Leasing decisions still depend on profitability, infrastructure, and operating conditions

Market confidence is improving but remains gradual

Early signals like Air Peace’s dry-lease aircraft acquisition show improving sentiment

What you should know

Nigeria is continuing reforms aimed at improving aircraft access and strengthening aviation financing structures for domestic airlines.

A key development is the approval of the Nigeria Aircraft Leasing Company by the Federal Executive Council, announced by Minister Festus Keyamo. The initiative is designed to provide structured leasing support and reduce barriers to aircraft acquisition.

Nigeria’s exit from the Aviation Working Group watchlist in 2024 and improved compliance with the Cape Town Convention have also supported investor confidence. Airlines such as Air Peace have already expanded fleets using dry-lease arrangements.

Despite ranking behind Egypt and South Africa in total aviation size, Nigeria’s June 2026 performance shows it recorded both the fastest domestic growth in Africa and the fastest overall growth among the Top 10 markets, driven primarily by domestic expansion.