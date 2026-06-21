Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc has unveiled plans to expand into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other African markets as it seeks to transform from a domestic aviation services provider into a regional aviation and logistics operator.

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc has unveiled plans to expand into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other African markets as it seeks to transform from a domestic aviation services provider into a regional aviation and logistics operator.

The expansion plan, disclosed at the company’s 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM), forms part of SAHCO’s long-term strategy to deepen its international footprint, diversify revenue streams, and tap opportunities in the fast-growing global aviation industry.

Chairman of the company, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, said the proposed expansion would position SAHCO as a leading aviation ground handling and logistics services provider across Africa and beyond.

According to him, the company is looking to leverage its extensive experience in Nigeria’s aviation sector to establish a presence in strategic international markets, particularly in Africa and the Middle East.

What the Chairman is saying:

Speaking at the AGM, Afolabi said the company’s growth strategy is aimed at strengthening its regional and international competitiveness while creating new sources of earnings.

“The strategy is aimed at strengthening our regional and international footprint, diversifying revenue streams, and leveraging opportunities in the growing aviation industry,” he said.

The chairman noted that SAHCO’s ambition is to build on its dominant domestic position and extend its operational capabilities beyond Nigeria’s borders.

According to him, the company remains focused on operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and strategic expansion despite the challenging business environment.

“The 2025 financial performance reflects the resilience of our business model, the commitment of our workforce, and our unwavering focus on operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and strategic expansion,” Afolabi added.

He further stated that the results underscore SAHCO’s ability to navigate a difficult operating environment while continuing to deliver value to shareholders.

More insights:

SAHCO’s expansion drive comes as the company continues to consolidate its sector share in Nigeria’s aviation ground handling industry.

The company remains the only aviation ground handling firm with operational presence across all commercial airports in Nigeria, giving it a unique nationwide footprint and competitive advantage.

Management believes this extensive domestic network, coupled with sustained investment in infrastructure and equipment, provides a strong foundation for international expansion.

The company has continued to invest significantly in modern Ground Support Equipment (GSE), workforce development, and infrastructure expansion to improve operational efficiency and service delivery.

These investments have enhanced SAHCO’s ability to handle increasing passenger and cargo volumes while maintaining high service standards for domestic and international airline customers.

However, successful execution will depend on the company’s ability to navigate varying regulatory environments, build strategic partnerships, and compete effectively against established international operators.

Get up to speed:

SAHCO’s international expansion ambitions are being backed by a strong financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The company reported revenue of N44.46 billion, representing a 53.6% increase from N28.94 billion recorded in 2024, driven by increased passenger and cargo handling activities.

Profit before tax rose sharply to N12.01 billion from N6.49 billion in the previous year, reflecting robust growth in earnings, while profit after tax stood at N9.74 billion.

The improved profitability translated into stronger shareholder returns, with earnings per share rising to N7.20 from N3.57 in 2024.

SAHCO also strengthened its balance sheet during the year. Shareholders’ equity increased to N62.21 billion, highlighting the company’s strong financial position and long-term value creation strategy.

Similarly, total assets climbed to N82.69 billion, supported by investments in property, plant and equipment, alongside improved liquidity.

The strong financial performance provides SAHCO with additional capacity to pursue its regional expansion ambitions while continuing to invest in operational infrastructure and service enhancement.

What you should know:

SAHCO operates in Nigeria’s aviation support services industry, providing ground handling, cargo warehousing, aviation security, passenger facilitation, and aircraft handling services to domestic and international airlines.

The aviation industry has continued to witness gradual recovery and rising passenger traffic, creating growth opportunities for operators with strong operational capabilities and extensive networks.

Analysts note that expansion into African markets and the UAE could provide SAHCO with access to larger aviation markets, reduce dependence on the Nigerian economy, and create additional earnings streams over the long term.

Market observers believe SAHCO’s planned expansion into Africa and the UAE could mark a significant milestone in the company’s evolution from a local ground handling operator into a regional aviation services group.