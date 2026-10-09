FAAN plans 25-day closure of Owerri airport runway for repairs, expansion

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced plans to temporarily close the runway at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, Imo State, for 25 days to carry out essential repairs, resurfacing and expansion works.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced plans to temporarily close the runway at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, Imo State, for 25 days to carry out essential repairs, resurfacing and expansion works.

The planned closure was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday, October 8, 2026, by FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Henry Agbebire, and shared through the authority’s official X account.

According to FAAN, the closure is tentatively scheduled to begin on October 20, 2026, and last approximately 25 days, subject to final confirmation.

FAAN cites worsening runway conditions

FAAN explained that the proposed shutdown was prompted by worsening runway conditions, with damage caused by prolonged deterioration and recent heavy rainfall raising concerns about operational safety.

The authority said the rehabilitation would involve repairing damaged pavement, treating cracks and resurfacing affected sections to improve runway safety ahead of the anticipated increase in passenger and flight traffic during the Christmas season.

“The planned intervention has become necessary due to the deterioration of sections of the runway, including potholes and extensive surface cracking, which have been further aggravated by recent heavy rainfall,” the authority stated.

“These repairs will also include the extension of the runway, which will enable the airport to accommodate wide-body aircraft as traffic to the region grows. This expansion is aimed at improving passenger comfort and facilitating a more seamless travel experience,” FAAN said.

Beyond restoring the existing infrastructure, the project is expected to expand the runway’s capacity to accommodate larger aircraft as demand for air travel to the southeastern region increases.

FAAN advised passengers planning to travel through Owerri during the proposed closure to contact their airlines for updates on flight schedules and alternative arrangements.

The authority added that the confirmed closure and reopening dates would be communicated following further consultations with relevant stakeholders.

FAAN’s previous airport rehabilitation projects

The planned rehabilitation at Owerri airport follows similar infrastructure maintenance and upgrade programmes undertaken by FAAN at other major airports across Nigeria.

These interventions reflect the need for periodic repairs and infrastructure improvements to maintain aviation safety and operational efficiency.

Unlike the runway repairs in Enugu and the proposed intervention in Owerri, the Lagos project was designed to modernise ageing terminal infrastructure while minimising disruptions to passenger operations.

The planned intervention is also expected to improve the airport’s ability to accommodate larger aircraft as passenger and flight traffic to the southeastern region increases.