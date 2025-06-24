The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced plans to begin a phased renovation of Terminal One at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

FAAN’s Managing Director, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, made the disclosure during a stakeholder engagement session hosted by the agency’s Directorate of Commercial and Business Development, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The session, themed “Strengthening Partnerships for Sustainable Growth and Development,” brought together airport stakeholders and concessionaires to discuss the planned upgrade.

Kuku noted that the renovation, though long overdue, had been delayed by pending approvals and logistical issues. She clarified that the terminal would not be demolished, as speculated, but that specific sections would be upgraded in phases. The project will start with the departure area, while operations will be temporarily relocated to the arrival hall or a provisional departure facility to minimise disruptions.

Kuku assured business operators that they would be fully involved and notified ahead of any construction at Terminal One.

She explained that all stakeholders, whether they operate shops or occupy commercial spaces, would be included throughout the renovation process, which was initially planned to last one to two years.

Addressing concerns about lease renewals and new applications, she stated that approvals had been paused to allow for proper planning and to avoid potential disruptions once work begins.

She added that it would not be fair to approve a lease, collect fees, and then proceed with renovations shortly after. This, she noted, was the reason for ongoing stakeholder engagement.

More insights

As part of the broader upgrade, Kuku revealed that brand-new jet bridges and conveyor belts had already arrived in the country and would soon be installed. These upgrades, she noted, are expected to significantly improve passenger flow and operational efficiency at the terminal.

She pointed out that the existing avio bridges are unable to accommodate multiple wide-body aircraft at the same time, a limitation that the renovation is designed to address. The new infrastructure will help the terminal meet rising international traffic demands and align with global standards.

Kuku also commended airport managers and staff for ensuring seamless daily operations despite the anticipated changes. She encouraged continued cooperation from all stakeholders as FAAN moves forward with its efforts to modernise Terminal One and enhance service delivery.