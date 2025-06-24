Airspace restrictions across Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait have been lifted following a night of heightened military tensions between the United States and Iran.

The countries, which briefly suspended civilian aviation, have now reopened their skies, allowing airlines to gradually resume operations.

According to TravelBiz, the temporary closures followed Iranian retaliatory strikes targeting American military assets in the region, including the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

This came in response to U.S. attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The escalation led regional authorities to temporarily suspend flights to protect passengers and ensure aviation safety.

Qatar lifts flight suspension

Qatar was the first to suspend air operations after missiles struck near the Al Udeid base outside Doha. By 3:00 AM IST, the Qatari Civil Aviation Authority lifted the restriction, confirmed through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM).

Qatar Airways also announced the resumption of flights, stating that operations at Hamad International Airport are stabilising. However, some delays remain due to earlier diversions and grounded aircraft.

UAE flights resume normal operation

The United Arab Emirates, such as Dubai International (DXB) and Abu Dhabi International (AUH), also halted air traffic during the peak of the crisis. Though no official NOTAM was issued, multiple flights were delayed or rerouted.

Emirates Airlines confirmed the resumption of all scheduled services, with only minor route adjustments. Both DXB and AUH resumed operations earlier than expected, helping to stabilise regional flight traffic.

Bahrain, Kuwait reopen airspace

Bahrain and Kuwait took a more discreet approach, with no official announcements regarding airspace closures. However, flight tracking platforms like Flightradar24 recorded the suspension of flights in both countries at the height of the crisis.

The countries reopened their airspace slightly ahead of Qatar, helping to ease pressure on the region’s congested flight corridors. The early reopening allowed for minimal disruption at these key transit hubs.

More insights

Air traffic in the region is now under tighter coordination with international aviation bodies. Airlines, including Qatar Airways and Emirates, have reiterated that safety remains the top priority, with all flights under continuous monitoring.

While regional skies have reopened, the situation remains fluid. Travellers with layovers or departures from Middle Eastern airports are advised to verify flight schedules and allow extra time for connections, as delays and occasional rerouting may persist.

Despite the reopening, the regional situation remains fluid. Iranian and Israeli airspace remains closed, forcing airlines to reroute flights and extend travel times on some routes.

Travellers are advised to check airline updates, plan for possible delays, and remain flexible with travel arrangements.