Ibom Air appoints Mfon Udomah, Eno Udoma-Eniang as executive directors

Ibom Air has appointed Mr Mfon Udomah and Dr Eno Udoma-Eniang as Executive Directors in charge of Finance and Legal and Corporate Affairs, respectively, as the airline positions itself for its next phase of growth.

Ibom Air has appointed Mr Mfon Udomah and Dr Eno Udoma-Eniang as Executive Directors in charge of Finance and Legal and Corporate Affairs, respectively, as the airline positions itself for its next phase of growth.

The appointments were announced in a statement issued in Uyo on Monday by the airline’s Group Manager, Marketing and Communication, Mrs Aniekan Essienette.

According to Essienette, the appointments are aimed at strengthening the airline’s operations, improving service delivery, and supporting its growth plans.

Executives bring over 30 years of experience

Udomah, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), brings more than three decades of experience across the private and public sectors.

Udoma-Eniang, a legal practitioner, also has over 30 years of corporate experience spanning telecommunications, financial services, and emerging technology sectors.

“Both Executive Directors will resume work immediately, while the Board will ratify their appointments at the Annual General Meeting in November,” Essienette said.

Uko Udom retires from board

The airline also announced the retirement of Mr Uko Udom, Akwa Ibom State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, from its board after five years of service.

Essienette said the board appreciated his contributions during his tenure and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Ibom Air denies monopoly over Uyo airport

The appointments come after Ibom Air denied claims that it exercises a monopoly over Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo, insisting that it lacks the authority to prevent other airlines from operating at the airport.

The clarification followed public commentary linking the airline’s position as the home-based carrier in Uyo to the limited presence of other airlines at the airport.

Ibom Air maintained that the authority to approve, regulate, suspend, or permit airline operations rests with the relevant aviation regulatory authorities, not with the airline.

The airline cited Section 8(3) of the Civil Aviation Act 2022, which assigns responsibility for regulating civil aviation in Nigeria to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The airport commenced international operations on May 2, 2026, when Ibom Air operated the inaugural flight from Uyo to Accra, Ghana, with the return service operated the following day.