Gangadhar Shetty, an agribusiness executive with over 29 years of experience across West Africa and Asia, has been appointed Managing Director of Presco Plc, effective January 1, 2027.

Gangadhar Shetty, an agribusiness executive with over 29 years of experience across West Africa and Asia, has been appointed Managing Director of Presco Plc, effective January 1, 2027.

His appointment was disclosed in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) dated November 24, 2026, and signed by the company’s Secretary, Frederick Ichekwai.

Shetty, who most recently served as Managing Director of Ghana Oil Palm Development Company (GOPDC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Presco, succeeds Reji George, whose resignation takes effect on December 31, 2026.

His appointment follows a career spanning agribusiness transformation, profit centre management, global trade and operations leadership.

Presco announces leadership transition:

Presco’s Board of Directors approved Shetty’s appointment as Managing Director, bringing an executive from within the group into the leadership of the parent company.

According to the company, Shetty’s experience spans commercial and operational excellence, supply chain management, international trade, cost efficiency, governance, and organisational transformation.

The Board expressed confidence in his leadership and ability to support the company’s growth objectives.

“The Board warmly welcomes Mr. Shetty to his new role and is confident that his extensive industry experience and leadership will support the Company’s next phase of growth, operational excellence and long-term shareholder value creation.”

The company also announced that George had resigned as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board, effective December 31, 2026.

“The Board expresses its sincere appreciation to Mr. George for his significant contributions and dedicated service during his tenure and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours.”

Shetty will assume office the following day, marking the end of George’s approximately two-and-a-half-year tenure at Presco.

Shetty’s 29-year agribusiness career:

Shetty brings over 29 years of experience in agribusiness transformation and operations across West Africa and Asia.

His career at GOPDC saw him progress from commercial leadership to executive management, overseeing the development of the company into an integrated agribusiness operation with more than 4,000 employees.

His public record in Ghana also reflects his career progression and involvement in the country’s agricultural sector.

Shetty was previously identified as GOPDC’s Head of Sales and Marketing before becoming its Chief Commercial Officer.

In July 2017, he was the lead facilitator at an Oil Palm Development Association of Ghana meeting that called on the government to address illegalities in the industry.

He was subsequently reported as GOPDC’s Chief Executive Officer during the inauguration of a health facility at Asuom.

As Managing Director, he commended Ghana’s Agricultural Development Bank for its support of the agricultural sector.

Beyond his executive responsibilities, Shetty is a National Executive Committee Member of the Oil Palm Development Association of Ghana and a board member of the Tree Crop Development Authority of Ghana and the Association of Ghana Industries (Eastern and Volta Regions).

According to the company’s notice, Shetty holds an MBA specialising in Marketing and is an alumnus of Lagos Business School, where he completed the Chief Executive Programme.

Presco’s notice adds that he has attended other functional and executive leadership programmes.

Shetty’s appointment and Ghana expansion:

Shetty’s appointment is particularly relevant to Presco’s expansion into Ghana through its acquisition of GOPDC.

Having led the Ghanaian subsidiary, he brings direct experience of its commercial and operational activities to his new position as Managing Director of Presco.

Nairametrics reported in June 2024 that Presco planned to acquire Ghana Oil Palm Development Company for $124.9 million.

Shareholders approved the acquisition at the company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting, but litigation delayed its completion.

Presco’s Board subsequently sought shareholders’ ratification of the transaction at its August 2025 Annual General Meeting.

In December 2025, Presco also announced the acquisition of 10,000 hectares across the Nsadop and Boki plantations in Cross River State, expanding its plantation assets in Nigeria.

The appointment of the executive who previously led GOPDC suggests Presco is leaning on leadership experience from within the group as it integrates its Ghanaian operations alongside its Nigerian plantations.

The company has not disclosed whether further board or management changes will follow Shetty’s appointment.

The Business Shetty will inherit:

Shetty takes over from George following a period of record earnings and expansion at Presco.

George was appointed Managing Director effective June 7, 2024, having previously served as Vice President of Farming at Olam International.

For the financial year ended December 31, 2024, Presco reported a 128.7% increase in profit before tax to N113.2 billion.

The company recorded a dividend of N42 per share for the 2024 financial year.

In the first half of 2026, Presco reported a 9.3% increase in profit before tax to N122.2 billion.

The Board proposed an interim dividend of N10 per share for the first half of 2026.

George’s departure comes after approximately two and a half years at the helm of the company, during which Presco recorded earnings growth and expanded its plantation assets across Nigeria and Ghana.

Shetty will assume leadership on January 1, 2027, with the Board expressing confidence that his extensive industry experience will support the company’s next phase of growth, operational excellence and long-term shareholder value creation.