Segun Oloketuyi, the former chief executive who led Wema Bank Plc through a turnaround and launched its digital banking platform, ALAT, became chairman of Chams Holding Company Plc on June 9, 2026.

Segun Oloketuyi, the former chief executive who led Wema Bank Plc through a turnaround and launched its digital banking platform, ALAT, became chairman of Chams Holding Company Plc on June 9, 2026.

Chams’ board approved his appointment, following the retirement of the company’s founder, Sir Demola Aladekomo.

Oloketuyi previously served as a non-executive director of Chams and brings decades of experience in banking, financial management and corporate leadership to the technology group.

His appointment followed a banking career that included the formation of Skye Bank, Wema’s recapitalization and the introduction of one of Nigeria’s early fully digital banking platforms.

How Oloketuyi transformed Wema Bank

Oloketuyi became managing director of Wema Bank in 2009, taking charge of a distressed lender that required financial restructuring and a stronger capital base.

During his nine-year tenure, he led a recapitalisation that helped restore profitability and supported the return of the bank’s national banking licence by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The restoration of Wema’s national licence enabled the lender to expand into northern and eastern Nigeria.

In 2017, Wema launched ALAT, a digital banking platform that attracted approximately 200,000 customers in its first year.

ALAT customers carried out more than 900,000 transactions valued at N12 billion during the year.

Wema recorded gross earnings of N65.27 billion in 2017, although pretax profit declined to N3.01 billion from N3.25 billion in the preceding year.

Before joining Wema, Oloketuyi had played a significant role in Nigeria’s banking consolidation.

In 2005, Prudent Bank seconded him to Bond Bank as acting chief executive, where he helped negotiate its participation in the five-bank merger that created Skye Bank.

Following the merger, he took responsibility for finance, enterprise risk management and post-merger integration.

He subsequently oversaw business development across Lagos and the South-West before leaving for Wema.

Oloketuyi retired from Wema Bank in September 2018 after nine years as managing director.

Segun Oloketuyi’s early life and education

Oloketuyi was born in Iran Akoko, Ondo State, in September 1959 and spent part of his childhood with his grandmother in Ekiti before moving to Ile-Ife to live with his maternal uncle.

He attended Ode Ekiti High School between 1972 and 1976 and Oyemekun Grammar School in Akure from 1976 to 1978.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and a postgraduate diploma in chemical engineering from the University of Lagos.

He later obtained an MBA from Lagos Business School and attended INSEAD’s Advanced Management Programme in Fontainebleau, France.

He began his professional career in 1985 as an auditor at Akintola Williams & Co., now Deloitte.

In April 1990, he joined Chartered Bank after spending approximately five years in audit.

Oloketuyi’s transition from science to accounting followed advice from his older brother, a petroleum engineer at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

His brother had suggested that accounting offered employment opportunities across more industries at a time when engineering jobs were scarce. Oloketuyi considered the advice before beginning his accounting career.

In a 2017 interview with The PUNCH, he also recalled the influence of his maternal uncle, Chief Adeyemi Falade, whom he regarded as a father figure.

He said his uncle emphasised taking responsibility for mistakes, a lesson he carried into his family life.

Oloketuyi is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and rose to executive director at Prudent Bank before taking on senior leadership responsibilities elsewhere.

Chams reports N15.69 billion revenue

Oloketuyi assumed the chairmanship of Chams Holding Company Plc on July 9, 2026, succeeding founder Sir Demola Aladekomo after four decades with the technology company.

The appointment was disclosed in a notice signed by Company Secretary Oluwaseun Osuji and Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mayowa Olaniyan.

Chams reported revenue of N15.69 billion for the nine months ended September 2026, representing a 16.6% increase.

Net income rose 56% to N781.45 million, supported by higher finance income.

Operating profit declined approximately 31% to N881.11 million as administrative expenses increased.

Oloketuyi also serves as chairman of Greenwich Merchant Bank and Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc.

Aladekomo spent approximately 30 years managing Chams before moving to its board.

During his tenure, the group expanded into payments switching and card manufacturing and participated in implementing Nigeria’s Bank Verification Number system.

Chams now operates businesses providing identity verification and payment-processing infrastructure used by financial institutions.

Oloketuyi’s experience at Wema included restoring the bank’s national licence and introducing ALAT, which expanded its ability to serve customers beyond physical branches.

At Chams, the latest financial results show revenue and net income growth alongside a decline in operating profit.

For investors, the company’s ability to translate higher sales into stronger operating earnings remains an important measure of performance under its new chairman.