Cornerstone Insurance Plc has appointed Aramide Oyeneyin as its new Company Secretary.

Cornerstone Insurance Plc has appointed Aramide Oyeneyin as its new Company Secretary.

She succeeds law firm PAC Solicitors, which previously held the position.

The appointment was approved by the company’s board of directors, according to a corporate disclosure signed by Managing Director, Stephen Alangbo.

Notification to shareholders

In the disclosure, the insurer notified the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), its shareholders and the investing public of the appointment.

“Cornerstone Insurance Plc hereby notifies Nigerian Exchange Limited (‘NGX’), its shareholders and the investing public that the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Ms Aramide Oyeneyin as Company Secretary,” the company said.

Oyeneyin replaces PAC Solicitors, with the board expressing appreciation to the firm for its service.

“The Board thanks PAC Solicitors for their support and professional conduct during their tenure of service to the Company,” the disclosure stated.

Oyeneyin’s professional background

Before her appointment, Oyeneyin led the legal function at Chapel Hill Denham, where she provided legal and transaction support across investment banking and financial advisory, investment management and securities trading.

She also advised the firm on corporate and commercial law matters and participated in several landmark transactions.

Prior to joining Chapel Hill Denham, she worked at Jackson, Etti & Edu, where she served as company secretary to several companies listed on the NGX.

At the law firm, she advised on transactions spanning banking and finance, private equity, capital markets, and mergers and acquisitions.

Oyeneyin holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law and a Master’s degree in International Finance from University College London. She was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2013.

Appointment comes amid restructuring

Her appointment comes as Cornerstone Insurance advances plans to restructure into a holding company overseeing three insurance businesses.

Under the proposed arrangement, Cornerstone Insurance Plc will become Cornerstone Plc, the holding company responsible for the group’s growth initiatives, capital management and insurance operations.

The three businesses will comprise Cornerstone Life Assurance Limited, which will take over the group’s life insurance operations; Cornerstone General Insurance Limited, formerly FIN Insurance Company Limited, which will assume its general insurance business; and Hilal Takaful Insurance Limited, which will continue the group’s Takaful operations.

The restructuring will involve the transfer of the group’s life insurance assets, liabilities and undertakings to Cornerstone Life Assurance Limited, while its general insurance assets, liabilities and undertakings will move to Cornerstone General Insurance Limited.