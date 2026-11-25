SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc has appointed Michael Uchenna Chukwu as its new Chairman of the Board of Directors, following the exit of Kyari Abba Bukar.

SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc has appointed Michael Uchenna Chukwu as its new Chairman of the Board of Directors, following the exit of Kyari Abba Bukar.

The former Chairman left the role after completing the maximum tenure permitted for an Independent Non-Executive Director.

The insurer disclosed the appointment in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), shareholders and the investing public, signed by Company Secretary Taiwo Kuku.

Effective date of appointment

According to the disclosure, Chukwu’s appointment took effect from October 23, 2026, following the expiration of Bukar’s tenure.

“SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc hereby notifies Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), its esteemed shareholders and the investing public of the appointment of Mr. Michael Uchenna Chukwu as its new Chairman of the Board of Directors effective 23 October 2026, following the tenure expiration of Mr. Kyari Abba Bukar,” the company said.

Chukwu brings more than four decades of experience across banking, taxation, corporate governance, investment management and financial services.

He has held board positions in the financial services, research and technology sectors, including at Eartholeum Networks Ltd, ENL-NOVA Ltd, Cowry Asset Management Ltd and the National Root Crops Research Institute.

Profile of Michael Uchenna Chukwu

Chukwu is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Assetswise Capital Ltd, where he has led private equity investments since 2007.

His career in financial services includes serving as the founding Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Spring Bank Plc between 2005 and 2007, where he led the merger of six banks to establish the institution.

He previously served as Managing Director and CEO of Guardian Express Bank from 2001 to 2005.

Chukwu also held senior positions at ACB International Bank, First Atlantic Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Citizens International Bank, Fidelity Bank and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

In public service, he served as Executive Chairman of the Ebonyi State Internal Revenue Board between 2019 and 2020, where he restructured operations and automated processes, helping to double the state’s internally generated revenue within a year.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), the Chartered Institute of Management of Nigeria and the Institute of Directors Nigeria.

Chukwu also completed the Chief Executive Programme at Lagos Business School in 2003 and the High Potential Leadership Program at Harvard Business School in 2006.

Bukar’s exit after nine years

Chukwu’s appointment follows the departure of Bukar and Vice-Chairman Taizir Ajala, whose tenures ended on October 23, 2026, after they completed the nine-year maximum permitted for Independent Non-Executive Directors.

The company said the tenure limit is prescribed by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) Corporate Governance Guidelines for Insurance and Reinsurance Companies in Nigeria, 2021.

The insurer had previously acknowledged their contributions to its strategic direction, corporate governance and institutional development.

The appointment of Chukwu marks a change in the company’s board leadership as it continues its post-recapitalisation growth strategy, with a focus on digital transformation, product innovation and artificial intelligence-driven growth.