SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc has announced the departure of its Chairman, Kyari Abba Bukar, and Vice-Chairman, Taizir Ajala, following the completion of their nine-year maximum tenure as Independent Non-Executive Directors.

SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc has announced the departure of its Chairman, Kyari Abba Bukar, and Vice-Chairman, Taizir Ajala, following the completion of their nine-year maximum tenure as Independent Non-Executive Directors.

The insurer disclosed their exit in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), shareholders and the investing public, signed by Company Secretary Taiwo Kuku.

According to the notice, the tenure of both directors ended on October 23, 2026.

Bukar served as Chairman of the Board, while Ajala was Vice-Chairman.

NAICOM rules trigger board exits

The company said the departures followed the completion of the maximum nine-year tenure permitted for Independent Non-Executive Directors under the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) Corporate Governance Guidelines for Insurance and Reinsurance Companies in Nigeria, 2021.

“SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc hereby notifies Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), its esteemed shareholders and the investing public of the conclusion of the tenure of Mr. Kyari Abba Bukar and Hajia Taizir Ajala, who served as Independent Non-Executive Directors and Chairman and Vice-Chairman respectively on the Board of Directors of the Company, effective 23 October 2026.”

The company did not announce successors for the departing Chairman and Vice-Chairman.

SUNU Assurances pays tribute to outgoing directors

SUNU Assurances said both directors made significant contributions to the company’s strategic direction, corporate governance and institutional development during their time on the board.

The insurer noted that their experience, professional insights and independent judgement strengthened board oversight and supported sound corporate governance practices.

“Their wealth of experience, professional insights, independent judgement and unwavering commitment to the Company’s long-term sustainability were instrumental in strengthening the Board’s oversight responsibilities and promoting sound corporate governance practices,” the notice stated.

The company added that the directors’ contributions extended beyond their statutory and fiduciary responsibilities, with their leadership and institutional knowledge helping to shape the board’s culture and strengthen its capacity to provide strategic guidance.

“The Board and Management express their profound appreciation to Mr. Kyari Abba Bukar and Hajia Taizir Ajala for their invaluable service, exemplary leadership and dedicated contributions to the growth and development of SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc,” the company said.

SUNU Assurances lists N9.34 billion new shares

The board changes come as SUNU Assurances enters a post-recapitalisation phase following the listing of 2.08 billion additional ordinary shares valued at N9.34 billion on the NGX.

The new shares, listed on August 31, 2026, arose from a rights issue executed at N4.50 per share, on the basis of five new shares for every 14 shares held.

According to a company filing with the NGX, the transaction increased SUNU Assurances’ issued shares from 5.81 billion to 7.89 billion.

The company has identified artificial intelligence-driven growth, digital transformation and product innovation as areas of focus following the recapitalisation.

The board exits therefore come at a time when the insurer is seeking to strengthen its capital base and pursue its next phase of business development.