Cornerstone Insurance Plc has rejected a N21 million employee death benefit claim filed by Diuto Nigeria Limited and another plaintiff, citing alleged monumental fraud.

Cornerstone Insurance Plc has rejected a N21 million employee death benefit claim filed by Diuto Nigeria Limited and another plaintiff, citing alleged monumental fraud.

This was contained in the company’s final written address, adopted by its legal team before Justice R. N. Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, November 23, 2026.

The dispute concerns evidence relating to a Group Life Assurance Scheme involving Diuto and Cornerstone.

Death benefit claims tainted by alleged fraud and fabricated documents – Cornerstone

According to its final written address seen by Nairametrics, the company’s lawyer, Nkem Egbuta, Esq., submitted that the company’s decision to allow the matter to proceed to full trial on its merits was prompted by the discovery of alleged “monumental fraud, unmitigated misrepresentation, and fabricated documents underpinning the Plaintiffs’ claim.”

The company acknowledged that Diuto subscribed to a Group Life Assurance Scheme with Cornerstone covering the period between November 2, 2021, and November 1, 2022, guaranteeing benefits in trust for designated employees.

The company noted that the plaintiffs alleged that on March 30, 2022, two of its employees covered under the policy died in a road traffic accident along the Keffi Road while on official duty.

Its lawyers argued that, upon being notified of the alleged deaths, the insurer, acting in accordance with standard insurance processing protocols and the doctrine of good faith, requested relevant verification documents from the plaintiffs to process the claim.

However, it added that, during the standard claims verification and Know Your Customer (KYC) investigation, it discovered multiple alleged glaring fraudulent anomalies surrounding the claim.

It maintained that “an investigation at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, revealed” that neither of the two employees, Nura Adamu nor Muhammad Tasiu, was ever admitted, treated, recorded, or deposited at the mortuary unit or Accident and Emergency Unit of FMC Keffi on March 30, 2022, or at any other time.

“FMC Keffi confirmed that the medical death certificates presented by the Plaintiffs were issued solely on the strength of a Police Report supplied by the Plaintiffs, without physical verification or treatment,” the company added.

It further argued that while the plaintiffs claimed the deceased were buried at Keffi Cemetery, they allegedly presented a burial certificate from Gudu Cemetery, Abuja.

Cornerstone’s legal team urged the court to dismiss the suit, arguing that the plaintiffs’ case was plagued by unresolved identity mismatches, mutually conflicting evidence regarding the times and causes of death, inadmissible hearsay, and unpleaded assertions.

Life assurance policy valid when employees died – Diuto

On their part, Diuto and the second plaintiff filed their final written address to substantiate their claims.

According to the document seen by Nairametrics, the company and the second plaintiff contended that evidence was adduced during the trial showing that, on March 30, 2022, while the life assurance policy was still valid, the two claimants (employees) were involved in an accident while on official duty along the Keffi Road and both died.

They argued that Cornerstone was duly informed by the first and second plaintiffs of the deaths of the staff members. They added that evidence was presented before the court showing that the defendant requested several documents from the next of kin of the deceased employees, all of which were allegedly made available.

“Despite all the correspondence between the Plaintiffs and their Solicitor to the Defendant demanding for the payment of claims of the deceased insured persons, the Defendant refused, neglected and refused to pay the claims, hence this action was instituted,” the plaintiffs added.

They urged the court to accept that the accident was reported to the police and that a police report was issued and admitted in evidence.

The plaintiffs also argued that the defendant did not dispute the existence of a valid insurance policy at the time the staff members died.

“It is our humble submission that since there was a valid Policy as at the time of the Claimants’ death, the Defendant cannot refuse to pay their next of kin their Claims,” they argued.

The plaintiffs urged the court to enter judgment in their favour and order the defendant to pay the death benefits, together with interest and costs.

At the resumption of proceedings on Monday, the legal teams representing both parties appeared before the court and adopted their respective final written addresses.

After noting that both parties had adopted their processes, the judge adjourned the matter until December 3, 2026, for judgment.

What the law says about employee death benefits

According to Section 7.1 of the Revised Guidelines on Group Life Insurance Policy for Employees, jointly issued by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the National Pension Commission (PenCom), where an employee dies, the employer is required to immediately notify the insurance company and commence processing the death benefit claim on behalf of the deceased employee.

This must be done in accordance with the operational terms of the Group Life Insurance Policy and, in all cases, not later than 365 days from the date of the incident giving rise to the claim.

Where an employer fails to notify the insurance company of an employee’s death, the employer shall be liable to pay the death claim from its own resources.

Furthermore, the employer is required to provide, at a minimum, the necessary information about its employees and beneficiaries as stipulated under the Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements issued by NAICOM.

However, where litigation arises over a death benefit claim, the relevant provisions may be subjected to judicial interpretation to determine their applicability.

What You Should Know

The development adds to the list of insurance-related cases that have judicial and executive intervention.

Nairametrics previously reported that the Katsina State Government released N45.89 billion to settle the backlog of gratuities and death benefits owed to workers since 2019.

The governor had said the payment would address long-standing arrears affecting retirees across the state, local government, and local education authorities.