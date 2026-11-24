Cornerstone Insurance Plc and AIICO Insurance Plc have proposed a merger that would create an insurance group with combined assets of approximately N858 billion and shareholders’ funds of N194 billion.

Cornerstone Insurance Plc and AIICO Insurance Plc have proposed a merger that would create an insurance group with combined assets of approximately N858 billion and shareholders’ funds of N194 billion.

The companies disclosed the proposed transaction in a joint notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), shareholders and the investing public on Monday, November 23, 2026.

Under the proposal, Cornerstone, AIICO and AIICO’s two insurance subsidiaries would be consolidated into one enlarged insurance business.

The boards of both companies have approved the transaction in principle and will present it to their respective shareholders for approval.

The merged entity is expected to remain listed on the NGX and become Nigeria’s leading listed insurance company by gross written premium, insurance revenue and capital, according to the companies.

What the merger will deliver

The proposed combination is expected to strengthen the group’s underwriting capacity, expand its distribution network and improve its ability to compete in Nigeria’s insurance market.

The companies said the merger would bring together complementary operations, with AIICO contributing its life insurance, annuity and retail distribution businesses, while Cornerstone would add its general insurance operations and growing Takaful business.

The enlarged group is expected to offer life, general, health and Takaful insurance products through a wider service network.

It would also have greater capacity to invest in digitalisation, product development and improved customer service.

In the notice, the companies said:

“The merger would bring together two complementary insurance businesses, with combined shareholders’ funds of approximately N194 billion and total assets of approximately N858 billion. On completion, the merged company will remain listed on Nigerian Exchange Limited.”

They added that combining their capital, distribution networks and expertise would position the enlarged business to serve more customers and participate in the long-term growth of Nigeria’s insurance market.

NIIRA capital requirements drive consolidation

The proposed merger comes as Nigeria’s insurance industry adjusts to higher minimum capital requirements and a risk-based capital framework introduced under the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA).

The companies said the changing regulatory environment makes scale increasingly important, particularly as insurers seek to strengthen their capacity to underwrite larger risks and retain more business rather than relying heavily on reinsurance.

They also noted that insurance penetration remains relatively low in Nigeria, creating opportunities for operators to expand coverage among individuals and businesses.

According to the companies, the enlarged group’s stronger capital position would improve its ability to meet emerging regulatory requirements while supporting growth across different insurance segments.

“By combining their capital, distribution and expertise, AIICO and Cornerstone aim to build an insurer better equipped to serve a wider range of needs and participate in the market’s long-term growth,” the notice stated.

Transaction structure and regulatory approvals

The merger is expected to be implemented through a Scheme of Merger, with a scheme document detailing the transaction’s terms, including the proposed share exchange ratio.

The document will be presented to shareholders of both companies for consideration and approval.

The transaction is also subject to regulatory approvals from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the NGX.

In addition, shareholders of both companies must approve the proposal at separate Court-Ordered Meetings, while the Federal High Court must sanction the scheme.

The companies assured policyholders that all existing Cornerstone and AIICO insurance policies and claims would remain valid throughout the process.

They also said reinsurers, brokers, agents, bancassurance partners and other distribution partners would continue to play important roles in the enlarged business.

The proposed combination is also expected to create additional career opportunities for employees as the group expands its operations.

LeapFrog proposes sale of 30.53% stake in AIICO

The merger announcement comes shortly after AIICO disclosed a proposed sale of a 30.53% equity stake in the company by LeapFrog III Nigeria Insurance Holdings Ltd to Insur Investments Limited.

According to a separate disclosure to the NGX, LeapFrog, the selling shareholder, entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Insur Investments for the proposed transfer of 11,173,946,135 existing ordinary shares in AIICO.

The shares represent approximately 30.53% of AIICO’s total issued share capital.

The proposed transaction represents a significant ownership development at AIICO as the insurer moves towards the planned combination with Cornerstone.

Both the proposed stake sale and the merger remain subject to the relevant transaction terms and applicable regulatory and shareholder approvals.