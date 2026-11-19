West Africa’s disclosed mergers and acquisitions (M&A) value declined by 72.1% year-on-year to $537.61 million in the first half of 2026, despite Nigeria maintaining its lead in regional deal activity.

This is according to the data of mergers and acquisitions reported by DealMakers Africa in its latest H1 2026 report, showing that Nigeria accounted for 39 of the 55 transactions recorded across West Africa, representing approximately 70.9% of the region’s deal volume.

The decline was sharper than the continental trend, as Africa’s disclosed M&A value fell by 10.3% to $5.58 billion from $6.22 billion in H1 2025, while transaction count declined by 12.6% to 166 from 190.

Nigeria dominates regional deal count:

West Africa’s disclosed M&A value fell from $1.927 billion in H1 2025 to $537.61 million in H1 2026, although the number of transactions declined by only 6.8%, from 59 to 55.

The region remained Africa’s busiest by transaction count, with Nigeria contributing the majority of deals but a relatively small share of disclosed value.

Nigeria recorded 39 transactions worth $105.8 million, representing approximately 19.7% of West Africa’s disclosed deal value.

Ghana recorded seven deals worth $205 million, almost twice Nigeria’s disclosed value despite significantly fewer transactions.

The wider West Africa category recorded two transactions worth $210 million, accounting for approximately 39% of regional value.

Côte d’Ivoire recorded three private equity transactions worth $15 million, while Senegal reported two worth $1.8 million.

Private equity activity also weakened significantly, with West Africa recording 24 transactions worth $108.45 million, compared with 31 deals valued at $397 million in H1 2025.

This represents a 72.5% decline in disclosed private equity value.

Nigeria remained the region’s largest private equity market, recording 17 transactions worth $91.65 million, equivalent to approximately 84.5% of West Africa’s disclosed private equity value.

The Ghana and wider West Africa categories together accounted for approximately 77% of the region’s disclosed M&A value, highlighting the concentration of transaction values.

East Africa leads deal values:

East Africa emerged as the strongest-performing region by growth in disclosed M&A value, recording a 165.1% increase to $1.477 billion in H1 2026.

This was up from $557 million in the corresponding period of 2025, despite transaction count declining from 42 to 39.

Kenya accounted for $1.439 billion, representing approximately 97.4% of East Africa’s disclosed transaction value.

East African private equity value increased to $382 million from $69 million a year earlier.

Central Africa’s disclosed M&A value rose to $341 million from $122 million, across six transactions.

Southern Africa’s value declined by 57.1% to $666 million, while North Africa recorded a 20.9% decline to $326 million.

Within Southern Africa, Angola contributed $571.2 million from just three transactions, illustrating the influence of large deals on regional performance.

In North Africa, Morocco led by disclosed value with $185.83 million, while Egypt recorded the highest transaction count at 18.

Across Africa, the largest reported transaction was MTN Group’s proposed $2.2 billion acquisition of the IHS Towers shares it did not already own, announced on February 17.

Nedbank’s proposed $855 million acquisition of a 66% stake in Kenya’s NCBA Group ranked second.

Africa-wide private equity activity totalled 76 deals worth $789 million, representing declines of 5% in transaction count and 3.3% in disclosed value.

Large deals shape Nigeria’s market:

Nigeria’s M&A market has historically recorded significant fluctuations in disclosed transaction values, often driven by a small number of large acquisitions.

The reported value of Nigeria’s mergers and acquisitions in H1, 2026 fell significantly short when compared to $2.6 billion across 20 transactions previously reported by Nairametrics in Q1, 2024 alone.

Shell’s $2.4 billion sale of its Nigerian onshore assets was reported as Africa’s largest transaction during the Q1, 2024 period.

West Africa recorded $2.623 billion across 34 transactions in Q1 2024, according to DealMakers Africa.

Major acquisitions also featured prominently in Nairametrics’ review of transactions that shaped Nigeria’s corporate sector in 2025.

One transaction was Heirs Energies’ acquisition of a 20.07% stake in Seplat Energy for $500 million, reported on December 31, 2025.

These earlier transactions illustrate how individual acquisitions can significantly influence the value recorded for a particular reporting period.

The same pattern was evident in H1 2026, when Nigeria led West Africa by transaction count but accounted for only about one-fifth of the region’s disclosed value.

The figures also show that a higher number of acquisitions does not necessarily translate into greater transaction value, particularly where purchase considerations remain undisclosed.

Nigeria leads volume, not value:

Nigeria’s 39 transactions in H1 2026 reinforced its position as West Africa’s busiest M&A market, even as the country’s disclosed deal value remained below Ghana’s.

The regional results also highlight the importance of distinguishing between transaction volume, disclosed purchase consideration and the overall scale of corporate investment activity.

Nigeria accounted for approximately 70.9% of West Africa’s transaction count but only 19.7% of disclosed value.

Ghana’s seven transactions generated $205 million in disclosed value, compared with Nigeria’s $105.8 million.

The Ghana and wider West Africa categories contributed most of the region’s reported value.

Transactions with undisclosed consideration limit the completeness of comparisons between countries and reporting periods.

The concentration of disclosed values in relatively few transactions means regional rankings can change substantially when major acquisitions are announced or completed.

For investors and analysts, the figures provide evidence of continued deal activity in Nigeria despite a sharp decline in West Africa’s reported transaction value.

However, the prevalence of undisclosed consideration means the published totals may not capture the full financial scale of M&A activity across the region.