Sports betting and gaming company GOKA BET has unveiled former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins as its official brand ambassador in a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening its presence in Nigeria and expanding its reach across other African markets.The partnership, announced at a press conference held in Lagos, is expected to enhance the company’s engagement […]

Sports betting and gaming company GOKA BET has unveiled former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins as its official brand ambassador in a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening its presence in Nigeria and expanding its reach across other African markets.

The partnership, announced at a press conference held in Lagos, is expected to enhance the company’s engagement with football fans and entertainment audiences through promotional campaigns, brand experiences and other initiatives.

Speaking at the event, GOKA BET’s Marketing Manager and Partnership Specialist, Titilayo Ismail Adebanjo, described Martins’ appointment as an important milestone in the company’s growth journey and its ambition to establish a distinctive entertainment brand across the continent.

He said that the former Nigerian international’s remarkable football career, international experience and enduring connection with football fans made him a valuable partner for the company.

According to him, the collaboration would enable GOKA BET to strengthen its relationship with sports and entertainment audiences while creating opportunities for meaningful engagement with customers.

Adebanjo said the company was committed to providing an accessible, reliable and engaging platform, with customer experience, transparency and responsible gaming at the centre of its operations.

He added that GOKA BET recognised the expectations of the Nigerian market and would continue to pursue innovation and improved customer experiences as part of efforts to earn customers’ trust.

Speaking on his appointment, Martins expressed excitement about joining the GOKA BET family, describing the partnership as an opportunity to connect with sports and casino fans in a new and exciting way.

The former striker, who represented several clubs during his professional football career, said football had always been more than a game because of its ability to unite people, create unforgettable moments and bring millions of supporters together.

He noted that his experiences playing in different countries had given him a deeper understanding of the passion football generates among Nigerian and African fans.

Martins said he looks forward to bringing the same passion and winning mentality that defined his football career into his new role with GOKA BET.

“I have played and scored goals across some of the biggest stages in world football, and now I’m bringing that same passion and winning mentality with me on a new journey with GOKA BET,” he said.

He added that he was looking forward to working with the company’s team to develop exciting experiences and engaging campaigns that would strengthen its relationship with football supporters across Nigeria and Africa.

Martins also called on his fans and football lovers across the continent to join him on the new journey, expressing optimism about the opportunities the partnership would create.

Both Martins and Adebanjo also emphasised the importance of responsible gaming, maintaining that betting and casino gaming should remain forms of entertainment rather than being treated as guaranteed sources of income.

Martins encouraged customers to participate responsibly and within their financial means, while Adebanjo urged players to understand their limits and make informed decisions.

Adebanjo said the appointment reinforced GOKA BET’s determination to build a sustainable brand founded on trust, transparency, reliability and customer satisfaction, adding that the company would continue to explore opportunities to strengthen its presence in Nigeria and other African markets.

The GOKA BET’s platform brings sports betting and online casino together in a single, seamless experience. On the sportsbook side, players get competitive odds across football, basketball, tennis, esports, horse racing, greyhound racing and virtual sports; and on the casino side, it offers a constantly refreshed library of games powered by certified Random Number Generator technology, including online slots, live blackjack, live roulette, baccarat, poker variants, crash games, Keno, Mines, Plinko and Lucky Wheel.

Visit: https://www.goka.ng

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gokanigeria/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Gokanigeria

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gokanigeria

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GokaNigeria