Running a home in Nigeria requires more than good planning. Between rising household expenses, electricity costs, food shopping, laundry and the everyday needs of the family, every purchase matters. So, when it is time to buy a home appliance, it is natural to ask an important question: Am I getting real value for my money?

Running a home in Nigeria requires more than good planning. Between rising household expenses, electricity costs, food shopping, laundry and the everyday needs of the family, every purchase matters. So, when it is time to buy a home appliance, it is natural to ask an important question: Am I getting real value for my money?

The answer should go beyond the price tag. A good appliance should make life more convenient, help manage everyday expenses and deliver benefits that you can appreciate long after bringing it home.

That is the thinking behind Haier Thermocool. With practical, innovative and energy-efficient home solutions, Thermocool helps Nigerian households make smarter choices for everyday living. And with the Thermocool Dey For You campaign, there is even more value to enjoy.

Take your air conditioner, for example. In a country where electricity consumption is an important consideration for many households, choosing an energy-efficient AC can make a meaningful difference. Haier Thermocool Air Conditioners offer up to 70% electricity savings, 47% faster cooling and a 15-metre air throw.

This means enjoying a cooler home or workspace while being more mindful of electricity consumption. Selected purchases also come with a free installation kit, making it easier to get started.

Then there is the time and effort that go into keeping clothes clean and ready for the week. Between work clothes, children’s uniforms and everyday laundry, the washing never really ends. A Haier Thermocool Washing Machine helps make this routine more manageable, giving you more time to focus on other priorities.

To make the experience even better, qualifying Top Load Automatic Washing Machine purchases come with a free pressing iron, while qualifying Front Load Washing Machine purchases come with a free cloth steamer. It is practical value that extends beyond the washing machine itself.

Food preservation is another area where the right appliance can make a real difference. Imagine buying groceries in bulk, stocking up on meat and fish or preparing meals ahead, only to worry about what happens when electricity goes off. Haier Thermocool Double Door Refrigerators offer up to 100 hours of cooling retention a power interruption in the generous storage capacity and large freezer space.

The luxury refrigerator range also features MSA Technology, helping keep food fresh for up to 60 days. For households that need additional storage, Haier Thermocool Inverter Freezers offer up to 120 hours of frost retention and up to 50% energy savings. Whether you are managing family provisions or running a small food business, these features help you get more from your food storage investment.

And for anyone looking to make cooking more convenient, Haier Thermocool Cookers combine useful features such as Turbo Burners, Flame Failure Safety,