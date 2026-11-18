UAC of Nigeria Plc has completed the divestment of its 43% equity stake in DP World Logistics Limited to 22 Plus Invest Limited, a member of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, following regulatory approval from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

UAC of Nigeria Plc has completed the divestment of its 43% equity stake in DP World Logistics Limited to 22 Plus Invest Limited, a member of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, following regulatory approval from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The company disclosed this in a statement dated November 18, 2026, signed by Ayomipo Wey, Company Secretary and Group General Counsel at UAC.

The transaction transfers UAC’s entire 43% interest in the logistics company to 22 Plus Invest, concluding the divestment agreement first announced on September 24, 2026.

DP World Logistics, formerly known as MDS Logistics Limited, operates in Nigeria’s logistics and supply chain sector.

UAC concludes divestment

In its statement, UAC said the sale had been completed following the FCCPC’s approval of the transaction.

“UAC of Nigeria PLC today announces the completion of the sale of its 43% equity interest in DP World Logistics Limited (formerly MDS Logistics Limited) to 22 Plus Invest Limited, a member of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, following approval of the transaction by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission,” the company said.

UAC did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction.

Commenting on the divestment, Fola Aiyesimoju, Group Managing Director of UAC, said the company was pleased to have concluded the sale and acknowledged DP World’s contribution to the group over the years.

“We wish DP World and 22 Plus Invest a successful partnership and every success in the future,” he said.

TGI targets expansion in logistics

Farouk Gumel, Vice Chairman of TGI Group, said the group was looking forward to working with DP World to advance their shared ambitions for Africa’s trade and logistics industry.

“We are pleased to have completed this acquisition and look forward to working with DP World to advance our shared vision for Africa’s trade and logistics sector. Together, we will strengthen supply chains, enhance regional connectivity, and create long-term value for customers and economies across the continent,” Gumel said.

The acquisition is expected to position TGI Group as a significant shareholder in DP World Logistics, alongside global supply chain operator DP World.

Close working relationship

UAC said it had worked closely with DP World’s management team over the years to support the logistics company’s expansion and operational growth.

The company also expressed confidence that TGI’s market expertise and experience in building businesses would strengthen DP World Logistics’ operations in Nigeria.

The transaction marks UAC’s exit from its 43% shareholding in the logistics business and gives TGI Group an expanded role in the company’s ownership and future direction.