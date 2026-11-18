Skymark Partners Limited (“Skymark”) launched its Series 11 - 12 Commercial Paper issuance of up to ₦15 Billion under its ₦200 Billion Commercial Paper Programme on Monday 16th of November, 2026 and is set to close on Friday 20th of November, 2026.

Skymark Partners Limited (“Skymark”) launched its Series 11 – 12 Commercial Paper issuance of up to ₦15 Billion under its ₦200 Billion Commercial Paper Programme on Monday 16th of November, 2026 and is set to close on Friday 20th of November, 2026.

This issuance continues after the registration of Skymark’s N200 Billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in February 2026.

“The establishment of the N200 Billion programme reflects the confidence placed on Skymark’s credit profile and operational excellence,” said Tunrayo Akinmolayan, Executive Director of the Lead Issuing House, UCML Capital Limited. “Since the first issuance in March 2022, the issuer has raised N118 billion, which demonstrates its ability to consistently access the market. In the current yield environment, Skymark remains committed to providing investors with high-performing short-term instruments while maintaining a strong track record of timely redemption and disciplined execution.”

Founded in 2009, Skymark is a proprietary investment company that focuses on investing and creating wealth in critical growth sectors such as financial services, real estate, technology, education, and agriculture. The Company invests in fast-growing opportunities in these target sectors, using proprietary analytical models and leveraging its strong relationships.

Track record

Skymark Partners Limited has successfully repaid over ₦83.4billion across 59 issuances.

About the offer

The offer comes in two (2) tenors of 183-days and 361-days with yields of 22.00% and 23.75% respectively. Skymark Partners Limited is rated A+ by DataPro.

The dealers on the transaction are UCML Capital Limited, United Capital Plc, and AIICO Capital Limited.

This pricing is very competitive compared to Nigerian Treasury Bills, deposits or mutual funds, and other similar instruments available in the market, thereby providing investors the opportunity to lock-in very high returns for up to one year.

Additional information

Skymark’s financial performance has strengthened significantly, recording more than 100% increase across major key financial metrics including revenue, profit before tax, profit after tax, and total assets. Total assets stood at N79.4 billion while the PBT was N3.3 billion based on its June 2026 management accounts.