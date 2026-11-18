With less than 72 hours to go, the fifth edition of Insurance Meets Tech (IMT 5.0) will bring key players across Nigeria’s insurance and technology sectors together on Friday, November 20, 2026, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

With less than 72 hours to go, the fifth edition of Insurance Meets Tech (IMT 5.0) will bring key players across Nigeria’s insurance and technology sectors together on Friday, November 20, 2026, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

This year’s conference, themed “Building Insurance That Connects,” will be headlined by Iyin Aboyeji, CON, the co-founder of two of Africa’s first tech unicorns – Flutterwave and Andela.

The conference will examine how the industry can translate stronger capitalisation, technological innovation and strategic partnerships into better customer experiences, wider insurance access and new business opportunities.

Following the recapitalisation exercise, which has brought over ₦1 trillion in capital into the insurance market, the industry now faces a clear task of turning increased financial capacity into solutions that reach more Nigerians and meet changing customer expectations.

IMT 5.0 provides a platform for CEOs, regulators, policymakers, technology leaders, investors, youth, creators, freelancers, entrepreneurs, and other industry stakeholders to explore these opportunities through high-level discussions, innovation showcases, and networking sessions.

Sponsors and partners

IMT 5.0 is powered by an alliance of industry leaders and institutions.

Official Insurer: Leadway Assurance

Official Digital Insurer: Cube Cover

Official Technology Partner: Vitse Technology

Gold Sponsors: emPLE and Enterprise Life

Silver Sponsor: Tangerine Insurance

Institutional Partners: National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) and Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB)

The conference will also feature IMT Redefined 3.0, its youth and culture experience, designed to bring younger audiences into conversations about insurance through interactive activities, games, competitions, and engaging discussions.

How to register for IMT 5.0

Securing a ticket involves three steps:

Choose a ticket category: Visit the official website, www.insurancemeetstech.com, and click the “Register” button. On the page that opens, select “Get a Ticket” and choose your preferred ticket category. Provide your details: Complete the contact information required to proceed with registration. Make payment: Select your preferred payment method and complete checkout. A confirmation email will be sent once payment is successful.

With the event taking place this Friday, interested participants can visit www.insurancemeetstech.com for more information and to secure their tickets ahead of the conference.

Event details