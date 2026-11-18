Heirs Holdings, the pan-African investment group founded by African investor and philanthropist Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, will play a leading role at the inaugural West Africa Integration and Investment Summit (WAIIS 2026), taking place November 16–18 in Sierra Leone.

Heirs Holdings, the pan-African investment group founded by African investor and philanthropist Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, will play a leading role at the inaugural West Africa Integration and Investment Summit (WAIIS 2026), taking place November 16–18 in Sierra Leone.

As a Principal Partner of the Summit, the Group is bringing its senior business leadership, investment expertise and extensive operating experience across critical sectors of the African economy to advance the region’s integration and investment agenda.

Mr Elumelu, Group Chairman of Heirs Holdings and a member of the Summit’s Private Sector Advisory Board, is leading private sector mobilisation for the event, convened under the leadership of His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone.

He will be joined by senior executives from across the Group’s portfolio, including Obong Idiong, CEO of Heirs Technologies, who will speak at the Investment Opportunity Session on connecting West Africa’s markets through payments, data and digital networks and Peter Ikenga, CEO of Transcorp Power, who will co-chair the power session alongside Mamadou Sangafowa-Coulibaly, Côte d’Ivoire’s Minister of Mines, Oil and Energy.

The Summit brings together African Heads of State, policymakers, institutional investors, development finance institutions and business leaders to accelerate economic integration and unlock investment opportunities across West Africa.

A longstanding advocate of Africapitalism and a business turnaround expert, Elumelu champions the principle that Africa’s development must be driven by African entrepreneurs and businesses, with long-term private investment creating both economic and social wealth. His leadership at WAIIS reflects a conviction that regional integration must move beyond policy commitments to practical commercial partnerships, cross-border investment and the development of competitive African enterprises.

Heirs Holdings’ prominent role at WAIIS is reinforced by its scale, investment footprint and track record of building businesses across sectors critical to Africa’s economic transformation. As of 31 March 2026, the value of its portfolio companies stood at approximately US$15.08 billion. With investments and operations spanning 24 countries and a workforce of more than 40,000 people across the Group and its portfolio companies, Heirs Holdings is a significant pan-African private-sector investment platform.

For Heirs Holdings, West African integration represents a significant opportunity to expand the region’s economic potential and attractiveness to investors. A more connected region creates larger markets, strengthens intra-regional trade, facilitates the movement of capital, attracts investment, creates jobs, and enables African businesses to achieve greater scale and compete more effectively in the global economy.

As governments, investors and business leaders convene in Sierra Leone, Heirs Holdings reaffirms its commitment to working with public and private sector partners to turn regional integration into a commercial reality that will create lasting economic and social value across the continent.

Heirs Holdings is a leading pan-African investment company. Its investment portfolio spans the energy, power, banking, insurance and financial services, technology, real estate, hospitality and healthcare sectors, operating in twenty-four countries worldwide.

Heirs Holdings is inspired by Africapitalism, the belief that the private sector is the key enabler of economic and social wealth creation in Africa. Driven by this philosophy, Heirs Holdings invests for the long-term, bringing strategic capital, sector expertise, a track record of business success, and operational excellence to its portfolio companies.