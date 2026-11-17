There is a structural fact about the television industry that rarely appears in reviews or buying guides: the majority of premium television brands do not manufacture their own display panels.

Most television brands design products around panels they buy.

TCL designs the panels everyone else builds around.

That distinction is not a marketing point; it is the reason SQD-Mini LED TV exists at all, and why no competitor could have launched it first.

There is a structural fact about the television industry that rarely appears in reviews or buying guides: the majority of premium television brands do not manufacture their own display panels.

They design televisions, build software platforms, develop audio systems and invest in industrial design.

The panel itself is sourced from a relatively small group of specialist manufacturers. TCL operates differently.

TCL CSOT, the company’s display manufacturing division, operates twelve production lines and represents more than 300 billion RMB in cumulative manufacturing investment.

This manufacturing base gives TCL direct involvement in panel design, quantum dot materials, backlight engineering and production validation. When TCL introduces a new display technology, it can develop and test the core elements within the same industrial ecosystem rather than designing only around a panel supplied by another company.

This vertical integration is not only a cost advantage. It is a research and development advantage that allows material science, light control, panel structure and product engineering to evolve together.

Why owning the panel changes what you can invent

SQD-Mini LED TV is built around three major upgrades: Super QLED quantum dot material innovation, Super Backlight powered by Precise Dimming Series, and the Super Panel platform, including advanced colour filtering and viewing-angle control. These technologies address the relationship between light, colour and contrast within the structure of the display itself, not only through processing software above it.

Developing them requires direct access to panel fabrication: the ability to control quantum dot particle size and core-shell structure, redesign the relationship between LED density and dimming architecture, and refine the colour resist and filter layers. A brand that sources finished panels can specify a result. A manufacturer with panel-level research and production capability can develop the structure that produces it.

TCL’s six-generation Mini LED development programme, from the C735 in 2021 to the C7L SQD-Mini LED TV in 2026, was supported by this manufacturing foundation. Each generation acted as both a commercial product and a platform for the next stage of development.

The 2024 C755 advanced high-brightness and high-zone performance, while the 2025 C7K reached up to 3,000 nits peak HDR brightness, further refining the precise local-dimming backlight that carries through to the C7L. Parallel work in quantum dot materials and panel filtering contributed to Super QLED and the broader SQD-Mini LED TV system.

What this means for the buyer in Nigeria

A panel designed and manufactured within the same group can be optimised across more stages of the production process. Tolerances can be more tightly controlled, large-screen uniformity can be validated at manufacturing scale, and technical claims can be tested through production rather than only in laboratory conditions.

SQD-Mini LED TV is the clearest expression of what TCL’s vertical integration makes possible, and it provides a foundation for the technology to continue evolving.

Available now at SIMS Digital Centres nationwide and online. Shop here

About TCL

TCL is a leading consumer electronics brand and a leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world.

The company specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products, ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices and smart glasses to commercial displays and more.

Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com/westafrica/en.