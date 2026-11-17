Nigeria heads into the last weeks of 2026 in better macro shape than at any point in three years. Inflation has fallen for four straight months, the Central Bank has started cutting rates, and the stock market is up about 60% for the year. Underneath, the picture is more mixed.

Nigeria heads into the last weeks of 2026 in better macro shape than at any point in three years. Inflation has fallen for four straight months, the Central Bank has started cutting rates, and the stock market is up about 60% for the year. Underneath, the picture is more mixed.

Core prices are rising again, long-term borrowing costs are climbing, and agro exporters face new questions about where their goods come from.

Inflation and rates

Headline inflation eased to 14.63% in September from 15.39% in August, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Food prices fell 1.55% on the month as the northern harvest reached markets. Core inflation, which strips out food and energy, stood at 12.95% but rose 1.11% on the month, a sign that the easing is not yet broad-based.

The Monetary Policy Committee cut the policy rate by 350 basis points to 23% on September 22. That still leaves the real rate about 8.4 points above inflation, so there is room to cut again on November 23–24. We expect a pause or a smaller move: rising core prices, higher fuel costs and a softer naira in October all argue for caution.

Naira and capital flows

The naira closed October at ₦1,346 to the dollar at the official window. That was weaker than ₦1,329.50 at end-September but about 7% stronger than in January. Gross reserves stood at about $55.3bn on October 28. Capital importation reached $10.37bn in the first quarter, up 83.8% on a year earlier, but almost all of it was portfolio money. Foreign direct investment was just $135m.

Equities: Africa’s best performer

The NGX All-Share Index rose 1.23% in October, taking its 2026 gain to 63.42%, the strongest among Africa’s major markets. A 2.13% fall in the first week of November trimmed that to 59.93%. Banks lagged, with the Banking Index down more than 10% in October. With recapitalisation complete and the CBN confirming that 33 banks met the new capital requirements, the sector should now trade on earnings rather than capital raising.

Bonds: long yields move the other way

While the policy rate falls, long yields are rising. The 10-year FGN bond yield climbed to 17.05% in mid-October as the Debt Management Office accepted higher rates to fund a ₦5.75trn fourth-quarter programme. Heavy supply is the main reason long rates are not following the MPR down. At about 1,197 basis points over US Treasuries, Nigeria’s spread remains one of the widest in frontier markets.

Commodities: origin and compliance take centre stage

India has opened a probe into a surge of soybean imports declared as coming from Niger. Customs suspect the beans were Nigerian and relabelled to use Niger’s duty-free access. Niger was the declared origin of 380,868 tonnes this year, though it grows less than 100 tonnes annually. Nigerian beans pay India’s standard 45% duty. We expect India-bound trade to continue on properly documented terms, but at lower margins for exporters.

At home, harvest pressure is clear. Exchange-traded maize fell from about ₦409/kg on October 13 to ₦280/kg on October 26, roughly a 30% drop in two weeks. For processors and traders, the fourth quarter is the cheapest time of year to build grain stock.

Cocoa faces a different test. The EU Deforestation Regulation applies from December 30, and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce estimates over half of Nigerian cocoa may not comply. With the EU taking 89% of Nigeria’s cocoa exports in 2024, farm mapping is now as important as price. Sesame has a quality problem of its own: 31 of the 56 sesame consignments rejected at EU borders this year were Nigerian, mostly for Salmonella.

What to watch

October inflation data due this month, the MPC decision on November 24, India’s ruling on Niger-labelled soybean cargoes, and the EU deforestation deadline on December 30.

Data as of November 11, 2026. This article is for information only and is not investment advice.