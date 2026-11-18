Skymark Partners Limited has opened an offer to raise up to N15 billion through its Series 11 and 12 commercial papers under its N200 billion programme.

Skymark Partners Limited has opened an offer to raise up to N15 billion through its Series 11 and 12 commercial papers under its N200 billion programme.

The offer opened on Monday, November 16, 2026, and is scheduled to close on Friday, November 20, 2026, according to the commitment forms for both series.

Skymark plans to use the proceeds to fund its working capital needs.

Investors can lend to the company for about six months at an annualised yield of 22.00% or for nearly a year at 23.75%.

Both offers pay almost five percentage points more than Treasury bills of similar length.

What the offer terms say

Issuer: Skymark Partners Limited.

Series 11: 183 days, with a 22.00% annualised yield and a 19.8144% discount rate.

Series 12: 361 days, with a 23.75% annualised yield and a 19.2324% discount rate.

Funding date: Monday, November 23, 2026, according to the investor presentation.

Minimum subscription: N5 million in face value, with additional orders in multiples of N1,000.

Issuer ratings: A+ long-term and A1 short-term from DataPro, with a stable outlook.

Use of proceeds: Working capital.

The offer: What investors would earn

Think of the N5 million minimum as the amount Skymark is due to pay you back, not the amount you pay upfront. You buy the paper for less than N5 million and keep the difference when Skymark repays you.

With Series 11, you put down about N4.50 million and get N5 million back after roughly six months. That leaves you with about N497,000 in gross earnings.

With Series 12, you put down less, about N4.05 million, and still get N5 million back. That leaves you with about N951,000 in gross earnings, but you wait nearly a year to receive it.

So, the choice is simple: get your money back sooner with Series 11, or earn about N454,000 more by waiting nearly twice as long with Series 12. Both examples are before taxes and fees and assume Skymark repays in full on schedule.

Investment case

Series 11 offers the better trade-off of the two. Skymark issues pay about 4.9 percentage points more a year than Treasury bills of similar length.

On N5 million paid upfront, that amounts to about N122,000 in extra income over 183 days for Series 11 and N241,000 over 361 days for Series 12, before taxes and fees and assuming full repayment.

Series 12 pays more in Naira mainly because investors lend to Skymark for nearly twice as long.

Skymark says it has repaid N83.36 billion in commercial paper. DataPro rates the company A+ long-term and A1 short-term, with a stable outlook, citing its profitability, revenue and experienced management.

The agency also flags high debt and exposure to market swings. At the end of June 2026, Skymark had N7.35 in borrowings and commercial paper for every N1 of shareholders’ equity.

The first half accounts show why that debt matters. Net profit rose 52.5% to N2.97 billion, but Skymark kept about N27 in profit for every N100 of gross earnings, down from N31 a year earlier.

It reported N10.29 billion in earnings before interest and tax, enough to cover its N7.03 billion interest expense 1.46 times, down from 1.55 times a year earlier.

Excluding N7.40 billion in investment valuation gains, earnings fell to N2.88 billion, enough to cover only 41 kobo of every N1 of interest expense.

Skymark also used N2.87 billion in operating cash during the half-year. Its N35.72 billion bond portfolio could help fund repayments through maturities or sales, but the portfolio’s reported value does not show how much cash will be available on each repayment date.

Investor takeaways

Skymark’s reported repayment record supports the offer. Its November investor presentation reports N83.36 billion in past commercial paper repayments, including N4.80 billion due in September 2026 and N4.03 billion due in October 2026.

That record does not establish that cash is already lined up for the new issues.

The key risk is what falls due first. Skymark has about N14.83 billion in existing commercial paper due between December 2026 and March 2027, before Series 11 matures.

Its N35.72 billion bond portfolio in June could help fund repayments, but the figures do not show how much cash will be available on each due date or how much may depend on fresh funding.

With operations using N2.87 billion in cash in the first half, the timing of those inflows matters more than reported profit.

What you should know

Commercial papers are short-term debt instruments typically issued at a discount by companies to fund working capital.

Commercial paper has become a widely used way for companies to raise money, often at a lower cost than bank loans, where rates can exceed 30%. Many commercial papers are offered at annualised yields of 20% to 24%.

In the third quarter of 2026 alone, 23 companies brought commercial paper offers to the Nigerian market, according to Nairametrics Research.