MTN Group has extended the deadline for completing its proposed acquisition of IHS Holding Limited by another month, as the telecommunications giant works to fulfil outstanding conditions for the transaction.

MTN Group has extended the deadline for completing its proposed acquisition of IHS Holding Limited by another month, as the telecommunications giant works to fulfil outstanding conditions for the transaction.

The two companies disclosed this in a joint update released on Monday, November 16, 2026, noting that they both reached an agreement to extend the transaction’s completion deadline by one month from November 17 to December 17, 2026.

The extension was agreed through a letter signed by both parties on November 16, pursuant to provisions of the merger agreement executed on February 17, 2026.

Why MTN and IHS agreed to an extension

According to the companies, the extension is intended to provide additional time for the parties to complete the transaction, subject to the satisfaction or waiver, where applicable, of outstanding closing conditions.

“The extension is intended to provide the parties with additional time to consummate the Transaction, subject to satisfaction (or, to the extent applicable, waiver) of the outstanding conditions to closing set forth in the Merger Agreement,” they stated.

The latest development means the proposed acquisition, which would give MTN full ownership of one of Africa’s largest independent telecommunications infrastructure companies, will now have an additional month to reach completion.

How the acquisition came about

MTN announced the agreement to acquire the approximately 75.3% stake in IHS that it does not already own in February 2026, in an all-cash transaction offering $8.50 per share.

The transaction, which values IHS at approximately $6.2 billion on an enterprise value basis, is expected to give MTN control of nearly 29,000 telecommunications towers across its major African markets.

The acquisition is part of MTN’s strategy to strengthen its ownership of critical digital infrastructure, reduce its dependence on third-party tower operators and improve its long-term operating economics.

Under the agreed structure, MTN is expected to acquire IHS’s African operations following the company’s divestment of its Latin American businesses.

IHS shareholders approved the proposed acquisition at an extraordinary general meeting on August 4, 2026, clearing a major milestone towards completion.

However, the transaction remained subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions under the merger agreement.

Nigerian regulatory approval comes with conditions

One of the significant developments in the acquisition process was the conditional approval granted by Nigeria’s Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) in August 2026.

As previously reported by Nairametrics, the approval requires MTN to sell down up to 30% of the Nigerian component of the IHS business to other investors at market prices over time.

MTN said it was comfortable with the conditions imposed by the regulator.

Following the approval, Nairametrics reported that MTN was seeking Nigerian investors to acquire the stake, estimated to be worth between $900 million and $1.1 billion.

The proposed divestment is intended to address competition concerns associated with a telecommunications operator taking control of a major infrastructure provider whose towers are also used by competing network operators.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had also granted approval in principle for the transaction, subject to regulatory conditions.

Despite these developments, regulatory requirements across the other markets where IHS operates remained part of the broader completion process.