Canadian payment technology company Nuvei has agreed to acquire cross-border payments firm Payoneer for approximately $2.75 billion in cash, according to a report by Reuters.

Canadian payment technology company Nuvei has agreed to acquire cross-border payments firm Payoneer for approximately $2.75 billion in cash, according to a report by Reuters.

The proposed acquisition is set to be one of the biggest consolidation deals in the global payments industry this year, the companies announced on Monday.

According to Reuters, Nuvei will pay $7.40 per share for all outstanding Payoneer stock, representing a premium of about 44% to Payoneer’s closing price on June 8. Payoneer currently carries a market capitalisation of roughly $2.26 billion, according to LSEG data.

What the companies are saying

According to Reuters, the CEO of Nuvei, Phil Fayer said the deal brings together two complementary businesses in a way that creates a more complete payments platform for clients operating across multiple markets.

“By combining complementary capabilities, we can offer businesses a more complete platform to accept payments, send funds, issue cards, manage treasury and FX needs, and access embedded financial services at scale,” Fayer said, according to the Reuters report.

The companies said the acquisition will position Nuvei for growth in stablecoin transactions and AI-driven commerce, two areas that are rapidly reshaping the global payments landscape.

The deal will also give Nuvei direct access to Payoneer’s roster of major marketplace clients, including Amazon, Walmart, eBay and Airbnb.

More insights

According to the Reuters report, the combined company is expected to generate around $3 billion in annual revenue and process more than $500 billion in annual payment volume once the transaction is completed.

Payoneer helps businesses make and receive cross-border payments and manage transactions across multiple currencies, holding payment licences in several major markets. This is a regulatory footprint that would significantly extend Nuvei’s global reach.

The transaction is expected to close in mid-2027, subject to shareholder approval at Payoneer and regulatory clearances in relevant jurisdictions.

BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, Barclays, UBS and Wells Fargo are providing committed financing for the deal.

Goldman Sachs is acting as lead financial adviser to Nuvei, with Barclays Capital also advising, while Qatalyst Partners is serving as exclusive financial adviser to Payoneer.

The planned acquisition reflects a broader wave of consolidation sweeping through the global payments industry, as companies race to expand their presence in faster-growing segments such as cross-border and business-to-business payments.

Nuvei, which is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, has been on an aggressive international expansion drive, and the Payoneer deal represents its most significant acquisition to date in terms of deal size and strategic reach.

What you should know

Earlier, in January 2026, Nairametrics reported that Flutterwave, one Africa’s leading fintech companies, had acquired Nigerian open banking startup Mono in an all-stock deal estimated to be worth between $25 million and $40 million.

The acquisition combines two key players in Africa’s fintech infrastructure space, as Flutterwave seeks to expand its payments ecosystem with stronger open banking, data, and identity solutions.

Despite the acquisition, Mono will continue operating as a standalone product, with its existing leadership team and day-to-day operations remaining unchanged.

The deal also provides a major exit opportunity for Mono’s investors, allowing them to recover their investments, with some early backers reportedly earning returns of as much as 20 times their initial capital.