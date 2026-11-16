MTN in talks to acquire South Africa’s Telkom in potential telecoms mega-deal

MTN Group, Africa’s largest mobile network operator, has entered discussions to acquire the entire issued share capital of South African telecommunications company Telkom SA SOC Ltd., in a potential transaction that could further consolidate its position in the continent’s telecoms market.

MTN Group, Africa’s largest mobile network operator, has entered discussions to acquire the entire issued share capital of South African telecommunications company Telkom SA SOC Ltd., in a potential transaction that could further consolidate its position in the continent’s telecoms market.

The proposed acquisition, if successful, would see MTN take full ownership of Telkom, although both companies have cautioned that discussions remain at an early stage and there is no certainty that a deal will be concluded.

In separate statements on Monday, November 16, the companies disclosed that the transaction could involve a cash consideration, with an alternative allowing Telkom shareholders to receive MTN shares.

The terms, including the final structure and form of consideration, remain subject to negotiations.

MTN says discussions still in early stage

In its notice to shareholders, MTN said the discussions are still at an early stage, and there is no certainty that the Transaction will be consummated.

“MTN shareholders are advised that MTN has entered into discussions with Telkom SA SOC Limited (“Telkom”) which if successful, will result in MTN making an offer to acquire the entire issued share capital of Telkom (the “Transaction”).

“It is currently contemplated that the consideration will be settled in cash, with an alternative for Telkom shareholders to receive MTN shares,” the company stated.

It added that the terms of any transaction, including the form of consideration, remain subject to negotiation.

According to MTN, the Transaction, if concluded, could have a material effect on the price of MTN’s securities. It therefore advised to exercise caution when dealing in MTN’s securities until a further announcement is made.

Previous takeover attempt collapsed in 2022

The development marks a renewed attempt by MTN to acquire Telkom after previous discussions between both companies collapsed in 2022 over disagreements surrounding exclusivity arrangements and concerns about securing regulatory approval.

MTN and Telkom had explored a potential combination in 2022, which would have brought two major players in South Africa’s telecommunications industry under common ownership.

However, MTN eventually withdrew from the negotiations after both parties failed to agree on exclusivity terms. There were also concerns that the proposed combination could face significant antitrust hurdles because it would create a dominant mobile telecommunications operator in South Africa.

Foreign media reports suggested that both partices resumed discussions in September 2025, although the latest announcements represent a more formal disclosure of their engagement.

The renewed discussions come amid efforts by the South African government to expand connectivity, particularly in underserved rural communities, while encouraging investment in telecommunications infrastructure.

MTN advances broader infrastructure acquisition strategy

The proposed Telkom acquisition comes as MTN is also pursuing a major transaction to consolidate its ownership of telecommunications infrastructure through its proposed acquisition of IHS Towers.

In February 2026, MTN Group reached an agreement to acquire the approximately 75% stake in IHS Holdings that it does not already own in an all-cash transaction valuing the tower company at an enterprise value of approximately $6.2 billion.

The transaction would give MTN full ownership of IHS’s remaining African tower portfolio, comprising nearly 29,000 telecommunications towers across the continent.

The acquisition is part of MTN’s strategy to strengthen its control over critical digital infrastructure and potentially improve its long-term operating economics.

However, the transaction has faced regulatory conditions in Nigeria. In August, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) granted conditional approval, requiring MTN to sell down up to 30% of the Nigerian component of the IHS business to other investors over time and at market prices.

IHS shareholders also approved the transaction at an extraordinary general meeting on August 4, 2026, while other regulatory approvals remained part of the outstanding completion requirements.

Nairametrics previously reported that MTN was seeking Nigerian investors to acquire the required 30% stake in IHS Nigeria, with the proposed divestment expected to raise between $900 million and $1.1 billion.