The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appointed Murtala Mohammed as Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Keystone Bank Limited, replacing Hassan Imam, with effect from November 26, 2026. The apex bank announced the appointment in a statement issued on Thursday by its Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, Michael Akuka. The […]

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appointed Murtala Mohammed as Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Keystone Bank Limited, replacing Hassan Imam, with effect from November 26, 2026.

The apex bank announced the appointment in a statement issued on Thursday by its Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, Michael Akuka.

The CBN said the appointment was made in exercise of its powers under the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020 and was consistent with its mandate to promote a safe, sound and stable financial system.

The regulator, however, did not provide further details on the circumstances surrounding the leadership change or the reason for Imam’s departure.

In the statement, the CBN sought to reassure customers, depositors and other stakeholders that the change in leadership would not affect the bank’s operations.

It said Keystone Bank remains fully operational, with banking services continuing as normal and customers’ deposits secure.

The apex bank reiterated its commitment to protecting depositors’ interests and maintaining stability across Nigeria’s banking sector.

More details later.