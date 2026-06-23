The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is considering extending the deadline for airport cab operators to upgrade their vehicles until October 2026, in what it describes as a final opportunity for operators to comply with new service standards aimed at improving passenger experience across Nigerian airports.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is considering extending the deadline for airport cab operators to upgrade their vehicles until October 2026, in what it describes as a final opportunity for operators to comply with new service standards aimed at improving passenger experience across Nigerian airports.

The authority disclosed this in a public announcement issued on June 22, 2026, while responding to concerns raised by members of the Association of Private Cab Operators over vehicle upgrade requirements and revised operational charges at airports nationwide.

FAAN said the vehicle upgrade policy forms part of its broader efforts to improve reliability, comfort, safety and overall passenger satisfaction, noting that airport transportation services are often among the first and last experiences travellers have when entering or leaving the country.

What they are saying

FAAN explained that the vehicle upgrade policy has been under discussion for nearly two years and that operators have repeatedly been granted additional time to comply.

According to the authority, discussions on the policy began as far back as July 2024, when operators were first notified of the requirements. Following requests from stakeholders, the initial compliance deadline was extended to January 2026 and later pushed further to June 2026 to accommodate prevailing economic realities.

The authority said it is now considering what could be the final extension to allow operators to meet the required standards.

“In further demonstration of goodwill and consideration, FAAN is currently considering a final extension of the compliance deadline until October 2026. This additional period is expected to provide adequate opportunity for operators to align with the required standards,” the statement said.

While emphasising that the policy is intended to improve service quality rather than penalise operators, FAAN maintained that enough time has already been provided for compliance.

The authority stated that, having granted multiple extensions over a period exceeding two years, airport cab operators have had sufficient opportunity to prepare for the transition and should not expect further deadline extensions beyond the proposed October 2026 date.

More insights

FAAN also defended its decision to increase operational tariffs for airport cab operators, arguing that the adjustment reflects current economic realities rather than an arbitrary increase.

The authority noted that the previous operational charge of N500 had remained unchanged for more than eight years despite rising inflation, increasing maintenance costs and broader changes in the cost of doing business across the country.

According to FAAN, the revised tariff is necessary to support airport infrastructure and sustain service delivery while maintaining operational efficiency across airport facilities.

“The adjustment from N500 to N1,500 should therefore be viewed within the context of prevailing economic realities and the need to sustain critical airport infrastructure and services,” the authority stated.

On engagement with operators, FAAN rejected claims that it had failed to consult stakeholders, insisting that it maintains regular communication with licensed airport transport service providers through an established stakeholder engagement framework.

The authority clarified that its contractual and regulatory dealings are conducted directly with registered cab companies operating within airport premises rather than associations or unions representing them.

What you should know

The latest directive is part of a series of reforms introduced by FAAN as it seeks to align airport operations with global standards and improve service delivery across the country’s aviation sector.

Among the measures is the strict enforcement of a cashless payment policy across airports nationwide. FAAN has announced that cash payments will no longer be accepted at its pay points from March 1, 2026, a move designed to curb revenue leakages and improve transparency.

The authority has also expanded passenger convenience through the rollout of free high-speed Wi-Fi services at major international airports in partnership with MTN Nigeria.

In January 2026, FAAN equally reviewed cargo port charges, increasing the tariff to N20 — the first upward adjustment in nearly two decades — as part of efforts to support airport infrastructure and operational sustainability.

FAAN said it remains committed to policies that place passengers at the centre of service delivery while ensuring that Nigerian airports reflect the standards expected of a modern aviation industry.