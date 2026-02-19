The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), in collaboration with telecoms giant MTN Nigeria, has officially launched free, high-speed Wi-Fi services for passengers at Nigeria’s major international airports.

The initiative, part of the Federal Government’s drive to modernise aviation infrastructure, was piloted on Thursday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Terminal 2 in Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, unveiled the service at MMIA Terminal 2. She was represented by FAAN’s Director of Airport Operations, Capt. Abdullahi Mahmood.

What they are saying

Kuku described the partnership as a major milestone for Nigeria’s aviation ecosystem, saying it sets a new benchmark for digital infrastructure and passenger experience.

According to her, the free Wi-Fi service will be extended to the MMIA Temporary Terminal within weeks and subsequently rolled out to Enugu, Port Harcourt, and Kano international airports over the next three months.

“In 21st century Nigeria, no Nigerian airport should be an offline island. This collaboration with MTN Nigeria demonstrates how effective Public-Private Partnership (PPP) alignment can modernise infrastructure and strengthen the country’s digital economy.”

She added that the initiative reflects FAAN’s commitment to closing service gaps and improving operational efficiency nationwide.

“We have turned on the signal today, but the signal we are truly sending is this: Nigerian aviation is writing a new chapter; one of innovation, partnership, and unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Kuku noted that the project aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s digital economy agenda and the reform vision of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

Also speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola — represented by Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Lynda Saint-Nwafor — assured passengers that the service would be reliable, secure, and efficient.

“We are proud to announce the launch of free WiFi service across major airports in Nigeria in partnership with FAAN. This initiative reflects a shared commitment to improving passenger experience and enhancing digital accessibility.”

He emphasised that airports serve as critical gateways for business travellers, tourists, and service providers who require seamless connectivity.

What this means

The introduction of free airport Wi-Fi enhances passenger experience by enabling:

Real-time flight updates

Seamless communication

Digital inclusion

Access to online services without using personal mobile data

It also supports smart airport operations, including monitoring passenger flow, reducing wait times, and delivering real-time information services.

However, cybersecurity experts often warn that open public Wi-Fi networks can expose users to risks such as “man-in-the-middle” attacks or fake hotspot schemes designed to steal personal and financial information.

Passengers are generally advised to avoid sensitive transactions over public networks and use secure connections where possible.

What you should know

In August 2025, the Federal Government attributed the absence of Wi-Fi at Nigerian international airports to inter-agency rivalry between the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and FAAN.

Minister Festus Keyamo had explained that disagreements over which agency was responsible for providing airport Wi-Fi delayed implementation, until a decision was made assigning responsibility to NAMA.

The new partnership between FAAN and MTN Nigeria appears to have resolved the impasse, paving the way for digital upgrades across key international gateways.