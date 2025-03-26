The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has taken a significant step to enhance bilateral ties with Algeria by granting a Foreign Carrier Operating Permit (FCOP) to Air Algérie, with the airline’s inaugural flight on the Algeria-Nigeria-Douala route scheduled for April 6, 2025.

This development, announced on March 25, 2025, follows a high-level meeting between the NCAA Director General, Capt. Chris Najomo, and His Excellency Mr. Hocine Mezoued, the Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

The disclosure was also confirmed in a statement shared on the NCAA’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday.

The FCOP enables Air Algérie to operate on a newly approved route connecting Algeria, Nigeria, and Douala, Cameroon. This route is expected to improve connectivity, foster economic collaboration, and deepen ties between the two countries and the broader region.

“The Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo, today, 25th of March 2025, met with His Excellency Mr. Hocine Mezoued, the Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, to discuss enhanced bilateral cooperation in the aviation sector.

“A key highlight of the meeting was the presentation of a Foreign Carrier Operating Permit (FCOP) to Air Algérie, the national airline of Algeria, enabling expanded connectivity, fostering economic ties, and strengthening mutual partnership. Additionally, approval was granted for a new flight route connecting Algeria-Nigeria-Douala, Cameroon.

“The inaugural flight on this route, operated by Air Algérie, is scheduled to commence on the 6th of April 2025, signifying a new era of strengthened ties and improved air travel between Nigeria and Algeria,” the statement read.

What you should know

The inaugural Algeria-Nigeria-Douala flight, set for April 6, 2025, marks a significant step in regional aviation, boosting trade, tourism, and cultural exchange through expanded air travel options.

The new route is expected to benefit not only Nigeria and Algeria but also the broader West and North African regions, fostering economic growth and regional integration.

By unlocking opportunities in trade, investment, and tourism, the flight emphasizes the importance of strategic aviation partnerships in advancing sustainable development and economic cooperation across the continent. It is anticipated to serve as a vital link, connecting businesses, communities, and governments while enhancing access to global markets.

As preparations for the flight continue, the NCAA and Air Algérie are expected to work together to ensure seamless operations and a successful launch. This collaboration is anticipated to establish a reliable service that meets international standards, paving the way for a lasting partnership that strengthens bilateral ties and promotes regional prosperity.