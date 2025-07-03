The Lagos State Government has temporarily suspended enforcement of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane restrictions on the Eko Bridge and Odo Iya-Alaro corridors to ease traffic congestion caused by ongoing repairs on the Ifako Bridge.

The directive, issued on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr. Sola Giwa, was described as a proactive response to gridlock resulting from the partial closure of the Ifako-bound carriageway on the Third Mainland Bridge.

The announcement, conveyed in a statement signed by Mr. Taofiq Adebayo, Director of Public Affairs at the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), noted that the suspension is both temporary and conditional.

The new arrangement allows general vehicles to access BRT lanes, especially during peak hours. Giwa said the measure is part of the government’s broader efforts to reduce commuter hardship and improve traffic flow during the repair period.

“The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa, has granted formal approval for the temporary suspension of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane enforcement along the Eko Bridge and Odo Iya-Alaro corridors,” the NAN report read in part.

It further quoted Giwa as saying, “We are fully cognisant of the immense strain currently imposed on key ingress routes into the Lagos Mainland.

“Consequently, this tactical suspension of BRT lane enforcement is a calculated response designed to deliver immediate relief, reduce commuting time, and preserve the fluidity of vehicular movement throughout the duration of the bridge repairs.

“This directive permits general vehicular access to previously restricted BRT corridors on Eko Bridge and Odo Iya-Alaro, particularly during peak travel periods—thereby expanding available road capacity and diffusing congestion along critical traffic nodes.”

While regular vehicles may now use the BRT lanes on the designated corridors, commercial buses and articulated trucks must still adhere to existing safety and loading rules to prevent disruptions.

LASTMA has deployed additional personnel and traffic equipment to enforce order and prevent misuse of the relaxed policy. The agency’s General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, affirmed its readiness to manage traffic and ensure compliance throughout the period.

Motorists are advised to explore alternative routes, consider other transport options, and stay informed via official traffic updates and LASTMA’s toll-free hotline: 0800-00LASTMA.

The state government described the suspension as part of a broader commitment to responsive governance, citizen-focused planning, and adaptive traffic management during periods of infrastructure maintenance.

The Lagos State Government commenced rehabilitation works on the Ogudu/Ifako Bridge on Saturday, June 28, with the project scheduled to run until October 15, 2025, spanning a total of 110 days.

The repairs will be carried out in eight phases, affecting both directions of the bridge. Phases one to four, covering the stretch inbound Alapere, will run from June 28 to August 16, while phases five to eight, targeting the inbound Oworonshoki section, will take place from August 16 to October 5.

The project involves the replacement of the bridge’s expansion joints and is being supervised by the Office of Infrastructure under the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

To reduce the impact on traffic, the government has provided alternative routes for each phase.

During Phase 1, motorists coming from Iyana Oworo are advised to divert through Gbagada and connect Anthony to access Ikorodu Road.

In Phase 2, drivers approaching from Eko Bridge should use Funsho Williams Avenue to reach Ikorodu Road.

Additionally, one lane will remain open at each active work zone, covering approximately 50 meters before and after the site, to allow limited access and ease traffic flow. The BRT lane suspension was introduced as part of broader efforts to ease congestion during this period.