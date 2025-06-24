The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion plan ahead of the planned repair works on the Ogudu/Ifako Bridge, which will run from Saturday, June 28 to Wednesday, October 15, 2025, spanning a total of 110 days.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, and released on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, rehabilitation will be carried out in eight phases, affecting both lanes of the bridge.

Phases one to four, covering the stretch inbound Alapere, will take place from June 28 to August 16, while phases five to eight, targeting the section inbound Oworonshoki, will run from August 16 to October 5.

“The Lagos State Government has released a diversion plan ahead of the repairs of the Ogudu/Ifako Bridge. The repairs, which were earlier postponed, will now commence from Saturday, 28th June, to Wednesday, 15th October, 2025 (110 days)

“The repairs are expected to be carried out in 8 phases on both lanes. The 1st to 4th Phases covering the stretch of Ogudu/Ifako Bridge inbound Alapere will commence from Saturday, 28th June to Saturday 16th August, 2025 (50days) and Phases 5th to 8th covering the stretch of Ogudu/Ifako inbound Oworoshoki will be fixed between Saturday 16th August and Sunday, 5th October, 2025 (51days),” the statement read in part.

The project will focus on the replacement of the bridge’s expansion joints and will be supervised by the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, through its Office of Infrastructure.

Although the repairs were previously delayed, they are now set to proceed as planned, the statement noted. Partial closures will be implemented in a phased manner, rather than a full shutdown, to reduce disruption to motorists.

To mitigate the impact on traffic, the government has released a set of alternative routes for motorists during each phase of the works.

For Phase 1, motorists approaching from Iyana Oworo are advised to divert through Gbagada and connect Anthony before accessing Ikorodu Road.

During Phase 2, road users coming from Eko Bridge should use Funsho Williams Avenue to reach Ikorodu Road.

In addition, one lane will remain operational near each work area, covering approximately 50 meters before and after, to allow limited access.

Commissioner Osiyemi assured that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will be stationed along the affected routes to manage traffic and minimize delays.

The government has called on motorists to remain patient and comply with diversion instructions throughout the repair period, emphasizing the bridge’s importance as a key link on the Lagos mainland.