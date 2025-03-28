The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned a former Deputy Director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Christiana Goka, over allegations of misappropriating the ministry’s retreat (public) funds to the tune of N5,398,656.

The defendant was arraigned before Justice J.A. Aina of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Kwali, Abuja, according to the ICPC statement on Friday.

Mrs. Goka, who is said to have also served as the Head of the Department of Research, Monitoring, and Information Systems at the Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA), was charged with a five-count charge bordering on misappropriation of funds and providing false statements.

ICPC Allegations

According to the charges, Mrs. Goka was accused of misappropriating N5,164,656 from funds earmarked for a botched management retreat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dutse, Jigawa State, in 2017.

One of the charges reads:

“That you, Mrs. Christiana Goka ‘F’, sometime in 2017 or thereabout, being a public officer serving as the Deputy Director and Head of the Department of Research, Monitoring, and Information Systems at the Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Garki, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, did confer a corrupt advantage upon yourself in the sum of N5,164,656.00 (Five Million One Hundred and Sixty-Four Thousand Six Hundred and Fifty-Six Naira), which was part of the larger sum of N5,398,656.00 (Five Million Three Hundred and Ninety-Eight Thousand Six Hundred and Fifty-Six Naira) meant for the Botched Management Retreat at Dutse, Jigawa State in 2017, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”

“That you, Mrs. Christiana Goka ‘F’, sometime in 2017 or thereabout, being a public officer serving as the Deputy Director and Head of the Department of Research, Monitoring, and Information Systems at the Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Garki, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, did make a statement on 18/02/22 to Sado Danjuma, an officer of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, while in the course of exercising his duties of investigation, in which you made a statement to the effect that the sum of N1,000,000.00 (One Million Naira) returned to you in cash by one Bassey Ikpeme on the instruction of the then Director General of DTCA, Ambassador Abduljalil Suleiman (now late), was false and never happened, which statement, to your knowledge, is false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 25(1)(a) and punishable under Section 25(1)(b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”

Additionally, Mrs. Goka was alleged to have provided false information to an ICPC investigator, denying the receipt of N1,000,000 in cash, which was reportedly returned to her on the instruction of the then Director General of DTCA, the late Ambassador Abduljalil Suleiman.

What Transpired in Court

She pleaded not guilty to all charges when they were read to her by the court registrar.

At the resumed trial on March 27, 2025, the prosecution counsel, David Nwaze, called two witnesses who testified to buttress the ICPC allegations.

The prosecution, through the witnesses, stressed that the defendant’s actions allegedly contravened Section 25(1)(a) and are punishable under Section 25(1)(b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The witnesses were cross-examined by the defense team.

During the proceedings, the court granted the defendant bail under the same conditions as the administrative bail earlier granted to her by the ICPC.

Concerning the bail conditions, the court ordered the defendant to provide a surety who is employed in the Federal Government of Nigeria at Grade Level 15 or above and who resides in Abuja.

The surety is expected to submit a letter of appointment, proof of last promotion, an identity card, and a passport photograph.

Justice J.A. Aina subsequently adjourned the case until June 5, 2025, for the continuation of the trial by the prosecution.