The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has called for the implementation of robust frameworks to ensure the transparent management of local government funds across Nigeria.

Dr. Musa Aliyu, Chairman of ICPC, emphasized the critical need for such frameworks to restore public trust and promote efficient use of local government resources at a stakeholders’ meeting on the ICPC Accountability and Corruption Prevention Programme for Local Governments (ACPPLG) in Abuja.

He emphasized that local government plays a key role in citizens’ welfare and grassroots development, with financial mismanagement and inefficiencies hindering its ability to fulfill constitutional duties.

“For decades, systemic challenges such as financial mismanagement, lack of transparency and governance inefficiencies have hindered the local governments from fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities.

The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling of July 2024 reaffirming the financial autonomy of the local government presents a unique opportunity to reposition this critical sector for efficiency and accountability.

However, autonomy alone is not enough, there must be robust frameworks to ensure that local government funds are managed transparently and utilised for the benefit of the people,” Aliyu said

The ICPC has promised to fight corruption and ensure transparency within Nigeria’s local government areas, with an eye on restoring public trust in the system.

Transparency and inclusivity

According to Aliyu, the ACPPLG programme is designed to foster financial integrity, increase transparency, and improve public participation in local government affairs.

He said that one of the core aims of the programme is to ensure transparency in local government operations and decision-making.

“It also includes training local government officials on ethical governance and accountability, leveraging technology to improve transparency and access to public information, promoting collaboration between local government councils, civil society and development partners,” Aliyu added.

He also mentioned the program’s focus on inclusivity, ensuring that marginalized groups have a voice in decision-making processes.

The programme will focus on five critical areas: fiscal transparency, open procurement, human resources management, corruption control, and citizen engagement. Aliyu highlighted that the ICPC would deploy its full investigative, prosecutorial, and regulatory powers to ensure compliance.

Aliyu also pointed out that state governments have a key role to play in supporting local government reforms.

“State governments must recognise their role in supporting local government councils, ensuring that this reform is implemented without administrative bottlenecks,” he said.

Support for transparency reforms

Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, the Minister of Justice, represented by Mr. Mohammed Abubakar, a director at the Ministry of Justice, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to combating corruption, highlighting that this resolve is reflected in the National Anti-Corruption Strategy.

Fagbemi praised the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for its ongoing efforts to engage stakeholders and ensure transparency at all levels of government.

Senator Emmanuel Udende, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, pledged legislative support for initiatives aimed at improving local government transparency.

“Through oversight functions, the National Assembly will remain vigilant in ensuring that local government administrations are held accountable for the development of communities,” Udende said.

Hon. Kayode Akiolu, Chairman of the House Committee on Anti-Corruption, also voiced strong support for the ICPC’s Accountability and Corruption Prevention Programme for Local Governments (ACPPLG), emphasizing that it would play a vital role in ensuring accountability and preventing corruption within local governments.