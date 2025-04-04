The Kwara Government has partnered with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) of Saudi Arabia to invest $57.2 million in an initiative aimed at boosting livestock production and rural development through agricultural transformation.

Dr. Busari Isiaka, the State Coordinator of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ), confirmed the partnership in an interview with journalists on Thursday in Ilorin.

Isiaka said the SAPZ project is funded through this $57.2 million partnership between the state government and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) to establish robust infrastructure for investors and local farmers in beef and milk processing.

He emphasized the significance of the project, noting that it marks the first time a sitting governor has served as chairman of a steering committee for such an initiative.

“To understand the importance of this project, it is a five-year initiative with joint funding from the state government and IsDB,” he said.

“While other states in the federation receive support from the African Development Bank, Kwara is pioneering this collaboration with the Islamic Development Bank,” he added.

Kwara’s early commitment

He further highlighted that Kwara demonstrated early commitment by swiftly paying its counterpart funds, making it the first state to fulfill its financial obligations.

“This prompt action has enabled significant progress on the project,” he said.

“The initiative primarily focuses on improving agricultural infrastructure, particularly in the livestock sector, with the core objective of enhancing the livelihoods of rural communities.”

He added, “The SAPZ project will prioritise youth and women while promoting food and nutritional security. It is designed to provide sustainable solutions for livestock farmers by ensuring access to modern processing facilities.”

Dr. Isiaka also stated that the project is being implemented in five local government areas: Ifelodun, Kaiama, Baruten, Asa, and Moro.

Agricultural Transformation centres

He explained that it would feature Agricultural Transformation Centres, where local farmers can process raw materials such as milk before transporting them to an agro-industrial hub in Malete, Moro Local Government Area, for further processing into dairy products like yogurt and cheese.

“The beef value chain will also be integrated into the project, with necessary facilities to support meat processing,” he added.

“To ensure smooth execution, we conducted extensive environmental assessments and community consultations. We have profiled over 5,000 beneficiaries, ensuring that the infrastructure meets their needs, including access to potable water.”

According to Isiaka, the project is currently in its design phase and is expected to transition into full infrastructure development later this year.

He also revealed that the state government had engaged consultants to attract both local and international investors to the project.