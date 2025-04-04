The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has re-arraigned Professor Godwin Ojo Igbinoba over alleged degree peddling and forgery in Benin.

The professor was re-arraigned before Justice A. N. Erhabor of Criminal Court 1, Benin City, High Court of Edo State, according to the ICPC statement on Thursday.

He was accused of offenses in a three-count charge related to degree peddling and forgery, bordering on the alleged unlawful awarding of academic degrees to members of the public.

ICPC Allegations

According to the ICPC, the first count accuses the professor of “unlawfully awarding academic degrees to members of the public through the Association of Professional Examination Board and the Association of Corporation of Chartered Secretaries, Benin City.”

He was alleged to have issued Bachelor of Science Degrees and National Diplomas without the necessary approvals from the Federal Ministry of Education, the National Board for Technical Education, or the National Universities Commission, contrary to relevant education laws.

The second charge pertains to forgery, in violation of Section 465 of the Criminal Code Act and punishable under Section 467 of the same Act. Professor Igbinoba is accused of forging a National Youth Service Exemption Certificate, dated March 12, 2018, which was presented to one Mr. Osian Jude Tony.”

The third count insists that the defendant obtained money under false pretenses, contrary to and punishable under Section 419 of the Criminal Code Act by purportedly misleading unsuspecting Nigerians into believing that the Associated Professional Examination Board and the Association of Corporation of Chartered Secretaries offered accredited educational programs leading to recognized qualifications.

The Commission alleges that as a result of the development, students paid tuition fees into various bank accounts linked to the institution.

One of the charges reads:

“That you, Prof. Godwin (M), sometime between October 2007 and March 2018, at the Association of Professional Examination Board and Association of Corporation of Chartered Secretaries, located at 144 Ikpoba Slope, Benin City, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, falsely assumed authority to award school certificates, Bachelor of Science Degrees, and National Diplomas when the institution did not have the approval of the Federal Ministry of Education, the National Board for Technical Education, or the accreditation of the National Universities Commission to conduct courses, offer certifications, or grant degrees.”

What transpired in court