The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned the former Sole Administrator of Sakaba Local Government Area in Kebbi State, Abubakar Bawa Makuku, and his Director of Finance and Supply, Ahmed Abdullahi Fakai, over allegations of a N54 million contract fraud.

According to a statement by the commission, they were charged with abuse of office, fraudulent contract awards, and financial misconduct.

The ICPC alleges that Ahmed Abdullahi Fakai withdrew N54 million in six tranches of N9 million each to evade financial reporting protocols.

“According to the three-count charge, Ahmed Abdullahi Fakai is accused of unlawfully withdrawing N54 million in cash from the coffers of Sakaba Local Government in six tranches of N9 million each, allegedly in an attempt to circumvent financial reporting protocols,” they stated

Abubakar Bawa Makuku, is accused of diverting N10 million intended for official engagements and awarding contracts without due process.

“The second defendant, Abubakar Bawa Makuku, allegedly corruptly enriched himself with N10 million, reportedly diverted from funds earmarked for official engagements in the local government,” they stated.

They were arraigned on Thursday before Justice E. Gakko of the Federal High Court sitting in Birnin-Kebbi.

Specific Charges

The charge against Fakai states:

“That you, Ahmed Abdullahi Fakai, in June 2016 or thereabout, at Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, while serving as Director of Finance & Supply, withdrew a total of N54,000,000.00 (Fifty-Four Million Naira) from the Sakaba Local Government bank account at First Bank Nigeria Plc in six tranches of N9,000,000.00 each, with the intent to avoid the legal duty of reporting the said sum. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 19(1)(c) and punishable under Section 19(2)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

The charge against Makuku reads:

“That you, Abubakar Bawa Makuku, in May 2016 or thereabout, at Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi State, while serving as Sole Administrator, used your office to confer corrupt advantage upon yourself by receiving N10,000,000.00 (Ten Million Naira) in cash from the Finance and Supply office of Sakaba Local Government. The funds were designated for official government activities but were not utilized for their intended purpose. You thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”

Court proceedings

During the arraignment, both defendants pleaded not guilty to all charges. Prosecuting counsel Hamza Sani informed the court that the ICPC was ready to proceed with trial and requested a fixed date for commencement.

Defense counsel J.D. Adeyemi moved a bail application for the defendants, which was not opposed by the prosecution.