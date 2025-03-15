The global football industry is a multi-billion dollar behemoth making it one of the most profitable and powerful sectors in the world.

Beyond the thrill of the game, football has an enormous impact on the global economy through broadcasting rights, sponsorships, merchandise and tourism.

Host countries of major leagues and tournaments get a significant economic boost from job creation to infrastructure development as the sport attracts millions of fans and investors worldwide.

Africa has for a long time been celebrated for its talent on the pitch and has produced some of the continent’s greatest football stars like Victor Osimhen, Kanu Nwankwo, Mikel Obi, Didier Drogba and others. These players have not only earned the respect of fans with their skills but have also become global ambassadors for the continent. But Africa’s influence in football is no longer limited to the pitch.

A growing number of the continent’s biggest names entrepreneurs, business moguls and investors are now dipping their toes into the football industry by acquiring and managing foreign clubs.

In this article, we look at 10 Africans who own foreign football clubs and how they are using their resources and vision to shape the future of the game.

1. Kunle Soname

Occupation: Businessman and Politician

Club Owned: C.D. Feirense (Portugal) and Remo Stars F.C. (Nigeria)

Year of Acquisition: 2015 (C.D. Feirense)

Kunle Soname, a Nigerian entrepreneur and sports enthusiast, has carved out a unique space in both the business and football worlds. Best known as the chairman of Bet9ja, a leading Nigerian betting platform he founded in 2013, Soname made headlines in 2015 when he became the first Nigerian to acquire a European football club, purchasing a majority stake in Portugal’s C.D. Feirense. Beyond his ventures in sports and gaming, he is also the founder of ValueJet, a private Nigerian airline, showcasing his diverse business acumen.

In 2004, he founded Remo Stars Football Club, originally known as FC DENDER, which began in Lagos State before relocating to the Remo area of Ogun State.

2. Nneka Ede

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Club Owned: Lusitano Ginásio Clube, Futebol, SAD (Portugal)

Year of Acquisition: 2020

Nneka Ede, a Nigerian entrepreneur, made history in 2020 when she purchased Lusitano Ginásio Clube, Futebol, SAD, a Portuguese football club based in Évora. This landmark acquisition made her the first African woman to own a European football club. Lusitano de Évora, as the club is commonly known, has a rich history dating back to its founding on November 11, 1911.

In the 1950s, the club enjoyed a golden era, spending 14 consecutive seasons in the Primeira Divisão, Portugal’s top-tier league. To this day, it remains one of the country’s 30 most prominent teams in terms of first-division participation.

Ede’s vision for the club goes beyond ownership. She aims to nurture young talent and strengthen the sporting ties between Nigeria and Portugal. In a statement following the acquisition, she expressed her excitement about the opportunity, emphasizing her desire to create a platform for young players to develop and showcase their skills on an international stage.

3. Tems

Occupation: Music Artiste

Club Owned: San Diego FC

Year of Acquisition: 2025

Tems, the Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter, made the news in February 2025 after joining the ownership group of San Diego FC, a Major League Soccer (MLS) team. This groundbreaking move made her the first African woman to own a stake in an MLS club, marking a significant crossover between the entertainment and sports industries.

Tems expressed her excitement about the venture, emphasizing the unifying power of football. Her involvement highlights the increasing presence of African investors and celebrities in global sports ownership.

Tems, whose full name is Temilade Openiyi, gained international recognition after featuring on Wizkid’s 2020 hit “Essence”, which peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. She has since won multiple Grammy Awards, including the Best African Music Performance for her song Love Me JeJe.

4. Sola Akinlade

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Club Owned: Aarhus Fremad(Denmark) Sporting Lagos F.C(Nigeria)

Year of Acquisition: 2022/2023

Shola Akinlade, a Nigerian software engineer and entrepreneur, is widely recognized as the co-founder and CEO of Paystack, a groundbreaking fintech company he started with Ezra Olubi in 2016.

Paystack changed the game for online and offline payments for businesses across Africa, earning global attention when it was acquired by Stripe in 2020 for $200 million.

But Akinlade’s ambitions extend far beyond the tech world. In 2022, he founded Sporting Lagos F.C., a football club with a mission to drive community development and social change through sports. His passion for football and talent development led him to take another bold step in March 2023, when he acquired a 55% stake in Aarhus Fremad, a Danish second-division football club. This move was part of a larger vision to create opportunities for African footballers to break into European football.

5. Eniola Aluko

Occupation: Football Executive

Club Owned: Italy’s FC Como Women

Year of Acquisition: 2024

Eniola Aluko is a British-Nigerian football executive, broadcaster, and former professional player who made her mark as a winger and striker. With 102 caps for the England national team, she competed in multiple FIFA Women’s World Cups, UEFA Women’s Euros, and the 2012 London Olympics. Aluko played for top clubs like Chelsea, Juventus, and teams in the US Women’s Professional Soccer league before retiring in January 2020.

Post-retirement, Aluko transitioned into leadership roles, becoming Aston Villa’s director of women’s football and later the sporting director of Angel City FC in the NWSL. In 2023, she joined Mercury 13, a $100 million investment group focused on women’s football, and in April 2024, she made history as the first African woman appointed to the board of Italy’s FC Como Women.

Beyond football, Aluko is a prominent broadcaster, covering men’s and women’s leagues for ITV, BT Sport, and Fox Sports. In July 2024, she launched a £60,000 scholarship with Brunel University, supporting law and sports students with tuition, travel, and Adidas-sponsored kits.

6. Kingsley Pungong

Occupation: Sports Entrepreneur

Club Owned: MFK Vyskov(Czech republic)

Year of Acquisition: 2017-2024

Kingsley Pungong is a Cameroonian sports entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Rainbow World Group and Rainbow Sports Global, an integrated media and sports company with assets across the sports value chain.

Since 2009, Pungong has built a diverse portfolio, including ownership of Rainbow FC in Cameroon, Rainbow FC Kenya, and a recent acquisition in Côte d’Ivoire. Between 2017 and 2024, he also owned MFK Vyskov, a Czech Republic football club, making him one of the few Africans to own a European club. In January 2024, he sold MFK Vyskov to Blue Crow Sports Group, an American investment group. Pungong is also the co-founder of the African Fighters League (AFL), known for launching the Dambe Warriors League in Nigeria.

His career began in 2007 at Wasserman Group, a leading talent agency for markets like the NBA and the English Premier League, where he served as head of strategy for Africa until 2009.

7. Samih Sawiris

Occupation: Investor

Club Owned: Swiss football club FC Luzern

Year of Acquisition: 2011

One of Egypt’s richest men, Samih Onsi Sawiris has carved a unique path as a businessman and investor, leaving a lasting impact on industries ranging from tourism to sports. Sawiris is the second son of Onsi Sawiris and part of the prominent Sawiris family, which includes his brothers Naguib and Nassef Sawiris. He is the founder and former CEO of Orascom Development Holding AG, a company specializing in integrated towns and holiday resorts.

He stepped down as CEO and chairman in December 2021, passing the reins to his son, Naguib Samih Sawiris.

Beyond his businesses, Sawiris has made major investments in diverse sectors. In 2011, he acquired a 12.5% stake in Swiss football club FC Luzern, marking his entry into the sports industry.

8. Patrice Motsepe

Occupation: Investor/Businessman

Club Owned: Mamelodi Sundowns(South Africa) President of CAF

Year of Acquisition: 2003/2021

Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe, South African billionaire and businessman is the founder and executive chairman of African Rainbow Minerals (ARM). He also serves as the non-executive chairman of Harmony Gold, the world’s 12th-largest gold mining company, and as the deputy chairman of Sanlam, a leading financial services group.

Since March 2021, Motsepe has held the prestigious position of president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), further solidifying his influence in both business and sports.

Over the years, Motsepe expanded his mining interests and diversified into finance, creating Ubuntu-Botho Investments (UBI) and its subsidiary, African Rainbow Capital (ARC), which holds stakes in over 40 companies, including TymeBank, Rain, and Afrimat.

Motsepe is also a prominent figure in football. In 2003, he acquired Mamelodi Sundowns, one of South Africa’s most successful football clubs. His commitment to philanthropy is equally notable; in 2013, he joined The Giving Pledge, promising to donate half of his wealth to charitable causes.

9. Nassef Sawiris

Occupation: Investor/Businessman

Club Owned: Aston Villa

Year of Acquisition: 2018

Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris, a prominent business magnate, has left a lasting impact on European football through strategic investments. In July 2018, Sawiris, alongside American billionaire Wes Edens, acquired a 55% stake in Aston Villa, a historic English club then in the Championship. Their consortium, NSWE, injected £30 million to address financial challenges, leading to Aston Villa’s promotion to the Premier League in the 2018–2019 season. By August 2019, they bought out former owner Tony Xia, taking full control. Under their leadership, Aston Villa has thrived, with over £360 million invested by 2022.

In February 2023, Sawiris expanded his influence through V Sports, acquiring a 46% stake in Portugal’s Vitória Sport Clube for €5 million. The deal includes €2 million for infrastructure upgrades and a €20 million credit line

10. Akosua Puni Essien

Occupation: Business

Club Owned: Italian third-tier club Como 1907

Year of Acquisition: 2017

Akosua Puni Essien, a Ghanaian businesswoman and wife of former Chelsea and Ghana midfielder Michael Essien, made headlines in 2017 by acquiring Italian third-tier club Como 1907. The club, which had faced bankruptcy, was purchased by Puni Essien for €237,000 (£206,000) at an auction. This historic move made her one of the first African women to own a European football club.

Como 1907, which had experienced several brief stints in Serie A, most recently in 2002-03, had fallen to the fifth tier in 2005 following a previous bankruptcy. Puni Essien, who describes herself as a “businesswoman, consultant, philanthropist, and mother of three,” aimed to revitalize the club. She expressed her commitment to developing both the first team and the youth academy, with the goal of returning Como to Serie B and nurturing young talent.

Despite her efforts, the club continued to face financial difficulties, and her ownership period was relatively short-lived.